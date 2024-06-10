Gabrielle Union Adoringly Congratulates Husband Dwyane Wade For Winning First Emmy Award

Dwyane Wade has already charted an incredible post-NBA career just five years into his retirement. His journey has been made easier by his wife Gabrielle Union who cheers him on at every turn. Their bond is beautifully reflected on Instagram and in the latest instance, she was over the moon after learning that her husband nabbed his first Emmy Award. The renowned actress posted three IG stories to mark this significant achievement.

Advertisement

In one story, the 51-year-old wrote, “Proud of himmmm” and rolled out a photo in which a beaming Union is in Wade’s embrace. In another story, she brought out her brightest smile and wrote, “Truly Happy”. She also added a photo of Dwyane Wade celebrating his Emmy win on the red carpet and penned, “Congratulations baby!!! EMMY WINNER!!!”

Gabrielle Union celebrates Dwyane Wade winning his first Emmy award pic.twitter.com/1Hd2hvlQA1 — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 9, 2024

Wade clinched his first Daytime Emmy for his performance as the Executive Producer for the Netflix series “The Dads”, which fell under the short-form programming category. The 2023 10-minute documentary was written and directed by journalist Luchina Fisher. It revolves around the issues faced by the fathers of trans children across different segments of society.

Since Wade’s child, 17-year-old Zaya Wade is a trans woman, such a project resonated with him. At any rate, he isn’t the only NBA athlete to notch a top entertainment/film industry honor.

More than just hoopers

Wade’s former arch-rival Kobe Bryant achieved one of the biggest honors possible when he landed an Oscar Award. During his last season in the NBA, he took to Players’ Tribune and shared a poem called “Dear Basketball” which is an emotional encapsulation to celebrate his hooping career.

In 2017, Glen Keane directed an animated version of this poetry after an adaptation had also featured during Bryant’s farewell game. During the 2018 Academy Awards, this movie nabbed the “Best Animated Short Film” award and Mamba became the first basketball athlete to bag an Oscar.

While Bryant remains the sole hooper to win an Oscar, some legends of the game have ended up with Emmy Awards. In May 2024, Charles Barkley earned the Most Outstanding Studio Analyst Emmy Award for his “Inside the NBA” heroics, an honor that he has nabbed repeatedly.

Wade’s running mate LeBron James has won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Kevin Durant also has an Emmy Award to his name, meanwhile, recently deceased Bill Walton also won an Emmy as a sportscaster. Thus, plenty of athletes have relished the fruits of transitioning into the entertainment and film industry.