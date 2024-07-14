Gabrielle Union Responds To Jonathan Majors Situation With Throwback Dwyane Wade-J Cole Clip

Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording art J Cole, actress Gabrielle Union and Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade pose for a photo in the 3-Point Contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

An unprecedented situation surrounding the Hollywood star Jonathan Majors recently made him the center of attention. It became worse when Gabrielle Union recently added to his misery. She responded to a clip including her, Dwyane Wade, and J Cole to mock the actor indirectly, garnering the eyes of her followers.

This throwback video started making circles on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the Majors situation surfaced. Endorsing this clip online, one fan wrote, “This how you do it. Don’t lift my girl up. Dap her up like another n***a”. The caption amused Union, who jokingly reacted with laughing and skull emojis.

This clip initially showcased Union posing for a picture with her husband and the rapper during a ceremony. Following this, J Cole immediately dapped up Wade before hugging him. Right after, he even dapped up Union, however this time, the artist respected her boundaries and refrained from hugging her.

This video was a direct jab at Majors, who seemingly was left helpless during a recent meetup. On this occasion, Michael Ealy lifted the actor’s girlfriend, Meagan Good, while hugging her tightly. Shortly after, Ealy even ignored the 34-year-old’s presence by their side while posing for a picture with Good.

This raised eyebrows everywhere, as the entire exchange didn’t sit well with the viewers. It raised questions about Ealy’s intentions while turning Majors into a laughing stock. Shortly after one sports fan account doubled down on this while comparing this scenario to a famous Druski skit.

This displayed the latter’s girlfriend leaving her chair during dinner to hug her male friend. Highlighting the uncanny similarity between the incidents, the fan uploaded the clips side by side with the caption, “Druski skit in real life”.

Druski skit in real life pic.twitter.com/NZ76g9hLr8 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 11, 2024

While the respective viewers started mocking Majors for the same, Union joined this narrative with her response. Even though she refused to voice her inner feelings, her reaction highlighted the awkwardness of the recent moment. And as for Majors, the negative publicity around him piled up further, increasing his worries to a large extent.