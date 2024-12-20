“Getting Half a Million Votes from You”: Kevin Durant Charms Kay Adams into Voting Him for All Star

Kevin Durant has sparked dating rumors with Kay Adams following his repeated appearances on her show Up & Adams. During a recent appearance, KD and Adams talked about the 2025 All-Star Weekend. The host informed the NBA veteran that the voting for the All-Star selections is about to begin soon.

In response, KD said flirtatiously, “That should be cool. I know I’m gonna get at least half a million votes from you.” Adams played along with the comment and added that she would cast countless votes for the Suns superstar like a slot machine.

The two have been speaking quite often with one another since the NFL season started.

KD and Kay Adams talk about All Star 2025 and KD says this “I know I’m atleast getting a half of a million votes from you” 👀 🐐 pic.twitter.com/mIAw0mlPQK — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ (@Stunna999_) December 19, 2024

The former host of Good Morning Football on NFL Network and Durant regularly discuss their picks for NFL games, which has been the launching pad for the dating rumors. Many people believe that the two are romantically involved based on the interactions they have on the show. Recently, Adams complimented KD for not having a celebration move like some of the other NBA stars.

She said, “Can I tell you something? I love that you don’t have one. I love it. It’s my favorite thing about you that you don’t have one.”

“I might add a celebration to my game now,” Durant teased her in response. These kinds of exchanges have done nothing but trigger more speculations. But neither parties have confirmed or denied such rumors.

Kevin Durant has always kept his personal life private

KD might be the only celebrity of his stature in the NBA who leads a quiet life. The 36-year-old has successfully kept his personal life private and therefore there’s little to no information about his dating life in the public domain. So his fans have only rumors to rely on.

During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, KD said, “I don’t want a girlfriend…Early on I understood that she’s not mine. Even if she may be my girlfriend, she might be influenced by other people…I don’t trip on that relationship. If we’re having a good time, then cool. If you end up venturing off, I do too.”

Although there is a possibility that KD finds love in his life despite his outlook toward relationships, it’s unlikely that he will announce anything publicly. So, even if the rumors about him and Adams are true, we probably wouldn’t get a confirmation soon.