Gilbert Arenas Believes Warriors “Can Turn It Around” but Urges Jonathan Kuminga to Step Up and Be More “Selfish”

The Golden State Warriors have continued to free-fall through the Western Conference, signaling that the franchise may need to make a move. Gilbert Arenas believes the Dubs already have everything they need to succeed, though. The three-time All-Star explained how the Warriors can still turn it around with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, but the team needs more aggressiveness from Jonathan Kuminga.

While discussing the Warriors’ struggles on Gil’s Arena, Arenas explained why he believed Golden State would figure things out. “I mean as long as you got Steph and Draymond and the veterans, they can turn this around,” the 43-year-old said, underlining how many of the Warriors’ losses have come against playoff teams. However, Arenas proceeded to laud the importance of Kuminga, who he says will need to step up if Golden State hopes to make the postseason.

“I think [the Warriors] need to officially let Kuminga know he is option two,” Gil continued, “I think that the problem is [Golden State] is still trying to figure out who is the second-best player on the team.”

Arenas mentioned Golden State’s lack of offensive firepower outside of Curry, which Kuminga could shore up. The 22-year-old is posting a career-best 16.8 points per game, but that isn’t enough production for a team that needs more scoring. Arenas believes the fourth-year forward can afford to get more shots up, adding, “[Kuminga] can be selfish right now.”

Gil even suggested Kuminga could occasionally be the team’s number-one option as Steph continues to age. This comment was met with laughter from his co-hosts, but the former Washington Wizard persisted, pointing out how aggressively Kuminga played while his two star teammates were sidelined. Arenas underlined how Kuminga needs to prove his worth as a foundational piece amid trade rumors.

Gilbert Arenas explains why Kuminga can serve as a top option

Still incredibly young, Kuminga has plenty of time to solidify himself as a star in the NBA. However, considering Golden State’s two-timeline experiment, expectations are already high for the 22-year-old as the team attempts to keep their unbalanced roster competitive. Arenas believes that if the Warriors guaranteed Kuminga more shots on a nightly basis, he could do enough with them to lead the Dubs, even in Curry’s absence.

Kuminga has continued to show flashes of stardom throughout his tenure in Golden State, but glimpses of greatness are no longer enough for the 12th seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors need Kuminga to step up as a bonafide star option, or the team may be forced to move in a different direction.