Gilbert Arenas’ Fiance Gets Him a $3000 Thrill Ride on Christmas

Gilbert Arenas is one of the more eccentric personalities in the NBA media landscape today and the former Washington Wizard proved that with his hilarious reaction to a Christmas gift from his fiancé, Melli Monaco. The YouTube star presented her 42-year-old partner a Wolf King GT Pro, a premium electric scooter currently listed for $2,999.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melli Monaco (@mellimonaco)

Arenas was brought into his driveway by his fiance, dressed in a full set of reindeer pajamas and an elf hat, where he immediately gasped in excitement upon seeing the new thrill machine. The former guard couldn’t stop smiling like a little kid while checking out the vehicle and hopping on for the first time. The three-time All-Star then turned to Monaco, thanking her excitedly before saying “You tryna get married!”

The video of Arenas, posted on Monaco’s Instagram, then cut to the 11-year veteran zooming down his street in his new contraption. Arenas seemed to feel invincible on the scooter, as he raced around the driveway and in the surrounding streets while still grinning ear to ear. The post ended with Arenas dancing around comically, singing “Here Comes Santa Claus” before responding with an animated “Yes!” when his ‘future wife’ asked him if he likes the present.

This luxurious transportation device boasts a 2000W dual motor and a 72V 35Ah battery. The scooter is listed with a maximum speed of 62 MPH and a 330-pound max load, allowing people to get around faster than most speed limits. There is only a black and yellow option along with the choice of street or off-road tires, although the extravagant vehicle only has 24 reviews. The website also claims the Wolf King GT Pro is capable of conquering 50-degree inclines and tough weather conditions, making it a perfect joy ride.

Arenas and Monaco met on her livestream last year

Monaco, a longtime content creator, who now boasts 777k subscribers on YouTube with over 1,500 videos, first met Arenas after he joined one of her livestreams last year. Gil took the opportunity to shoot his shot at the model and rising musician, starting a relationship that has only blossomed since then.

The couple were engaged in July of 2024 after Arenas proposed to Monaco, a France native, at the top of the Eiffel Tower. Agent Zero claimed he was so nervous waiting for a response that he blurted out “yes” for her.

From Monaco’s recent post, though, it seems the engagement is working out well for both of them so far. Although, gifting a giddy future husband exactly what he wanted for Christmas certainly helps with that.