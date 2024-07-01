Gilbert Arenas Had A Meltdown After Hearing The Blazers And The Kings Pass Up On Him On Draft Night

Transitioning from college basketball to the NBA often crushes the spirits of young talents. Gilbert Arenas fell victim to this process after the Portland Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings overlooked him, leading to a meltdown on draft night. Over two decades later, ‘Agent Zero’ recently looked back at the moment, revealing the unprecedented yet hilarious details.

During the latest episode of Gil’s Arena, the 42-year-old recalled crying that night. After the Blazers and the Kings passed him up in the first round, the Florida-born nearly gave up on his NBA dream. He panicked and called his then-college coach, Rodney Tention, right before receiving the good news. Remembering the moment, Arenas mentioned,

“I couldn’t hear my name [being called]. I was too busy crying. I was on the phone with Rodney Tention from Arizona, trying to figure out how I can get back to college…I had on a Sacramento top and a Blazers bottom…I did well at the Blazers but they went with Zebo [Zach Randolph]…Sac said I wouldn’t get past them…When they did pick me up, damn…In the middle of the meltdown, Ronnie said, ‘Oh, you’re drafted'”.

The situation circled the 2001 NBA draft night. Coming out of the college circuit as a highly touted prospect, Arenas hoped to be selected as one of the top 25 picks in the draft. Sitting in his Marina Del Rey apartment, he thus followed the events excitedly.

However, as the night progressed, his enthusiasm gradually took a dip. When his hopes of staying in California or moving to Oregon ended abruptly, the youngster couldn’t take it anymore. This planted the seeds of his breakdown, validating his actions.

Luckily, things turned around for Arenas when his beloved Golden State came to his rescue.

How Gilbert Arenas fulfilled his dream

The Golden State Warriors selected Arenas in the second round. He became the 31st overall pick on the draft night, landing his dream NBA rookie contract. His rank in the draft class undoubtedly didn’t justify his talent. And shortly after, the league had to pay a hefty price for this.

The 6ft 4″ guard rose through the ranks quickly. During his second season with the franchise, he emerged as a leading figure in the league, averaging a remarkable 18.3 points per game. This earned him the 2003 Most Improved Player Award, garnering fan interest in his endeavors.

Immediately after, he joined the Washington Wizards through restricted free agency. And the rest is history. Arenas became a three-time All-Star in the capital, leading the organization to the playoffs three times. His stat line also boosted his status as a player, securing his legacy as a franchise icon.

So, a disheartening start to the journey led to a magical NBA run. Consequently, his career highlighted the significance of pushing through challenges while focusing on the larger goal.