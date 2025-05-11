Gilbert Arenas Reveals the Job His Father Did For Mike Tyson in New Documentary

December 16, 2009; Sacramento, CA, USA; Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas (0) shows his frustration against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Arco Arena. The Kings defeated the Wizards 112-109. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Gilbert Arenas was one of the most electrifying scorers in the NBA during his prime, known for his clutch shooting and fearless style of play. But before the fame, his childhood was far from typical. At one point, he was homeless with his father, living out of a car. That tough beginning gave him a chip on his shoulder, fueling the underdog mentality that defined his career.

Advertisement

Gil touched on this early part of his life in the new Untold Netflix documentary, Shooting Guards. While the episode’s subject was about his infamous incident with Javaris Crittenton back in 2009, Gil did open about the journey he faced as a young man, and pulled back the curtain on why he was the way he was.

The three-time All-Star recalled traveling with his father, Gil Sr., from Florida to California due to his longing to become involved in the film industry. “We moved from Tampa to Los Angeles because he had dreams of being a Hollywood star. He really wanted to be famous,” said the former NBA star.

One job that Gil Sr. snagged when he moved to La La Land was working as a bodyguard. His client list was quite extensive. “He worked as a bodyguard for Mike Tyson, Chuck Norris, Jean Claude Van Dam,” revealed Arenas, who name-dropped without hesitation. “I got to see a lot of movie stars growing up.”

Gil has since been quite positive about his relationship with his father as he became a father himself. “My dad didn’t drop me or lose me. He always fought for me. He did everything for me. Every day. So I’m gonna fight for my kids. That’s what he taught me,” said Arenas during an old interview with Andscape.

Despite limited resources, Arenas Sr. supported his son’s dreams and pushed him to excel. Their strong bond helped Gilbert overcome obstacles and reach the professional level. Exposing him to some movie stars was probably fun for Gil, but it also showed what lengths his father would go to achieve his dreams.