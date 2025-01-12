Gilbert Arenas Shows Faith in Kawhi Leonard, Predicts Timeline for Clippers Star to Return to Elite Level

Kawhi Leonard has struggled to stay on the court throughout most of his tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, playing over 60 games just once in his six seasons. This year was no different, as the two-time champion was sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury to start the campaign. However, after returning on January 4th, Leonard slowly began to acclimate himself to this new-look Clippers roster, proving that he still had something left in the tank.

Advertisement

Gilbert Arenas shared his immense faith in Kawhi returning to form on Gil’s Arena. The three-time All-Star underlined how Leonard will have more time to return to his old level of effectiveness while playing alongside James Harden, who has been making his teammates better all season.

“How [the Clippers] are playing the game, you’re having open shots from, you know, the corner guys… At this point, Kawhi just gotta pick his spots,” Arenas said.

The former Washington Wizard lauded Leonard’s mid-range and three-point accuracy, stating that having Harden to create shots for the 33-year-old to start will go a long way in getting his rhythm back. Gil believes if Leonard continues to get his reps in on the court, he’ll be back to himself sooner rather than later.

“Then, by the time, you know, after All-Star break, [Kawhi’s] in full motion, he’s going back to what he did before,” Arenas continued.

Agent Zero knows it will take some time before Kawhi readjusts to his All-Star responsibilities, but for now, the Clippers’ top priorities should be Leonard’s health and treading water in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Arenas underlined the importance of a healthy Kawhi in the postseason

Gil knows that at this point in his Hall of Fame career, Leonard’s only priority is likely winning championships. With the injuries piling up in recent years, no one knows how much longer the six-time All-Star has in the league, so the Clippers must keep their most fragile star healthy leading into the postseason.

The entire set of Gil’s Arena agreed that Los Angeles simply needs to keep Kawhi in good health. Arenas, in particular, seems to believe that is the likeliest scenario, adding “It’s not like [Kawhi’s] limping.” Even if he is no longer a superstar in the NBA, Leonard is undoubtedly still one of the league’s deadliest talents when healthy.

James Harden has done an excellent job keeping the Clippers afloat throughout Leonard’s 34-game absence. At 20-17, Los Angeles is currently battling to rise up from the Play-In tournament’s high seed and break into the top six. With Leonard back, it’s possible, but the Clippers will have to meticulously balance winning and long-term health for the remainder of the season.