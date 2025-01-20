Gilbert Arenas Unsure OKC Can Win Playoffs Series if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Figured Out by Rivals

The Oklahoma City Thunder have followed up their fantastic 2023-24 NBA season by dominating the competition this season. Just over the halfway point through the season, the Thunder hold a 35-7 record which is by far the best in the West. Regardless of their clear dominance, former Wizards star Gilbert Arenas is hesitant to buy in on the Thunder as a title contender.

Arenas took to his Gil’s Arena Podcast to discuss the Thunder’s success this season. Despite the eye test and the statistics that back up the Thunder as title favorites let alone a contender, he can’t get behind it. His reasoning falls from looking too far ahead to the postseason as he doubts OKC’s supporting cast. He said,

“Are they at the point if Shai gets stopped to the teens can they still actually win that game?”

Gilgeous-Alexander is a bonafide MVP candidate this season. However, no other All-Star is currently alongside him. That may change this year, as Jalen Williams has a high chance of making his first All-Star team. The point of reference was the Thunder’s semifinal series against the Mavericks last year.

However, in that series, Shai showed up and received little help from his supporting cast. Arenas believes the problem with this team is for them to succeed when Gilgeous-Alexander is having an off night. The priority for the opposing team’s defense will be containing and potentially shutting down SGA.

Moreover, the Thunder won’t have an easy path to the Finals as the Western Conference is loaded. There are plenty of teams towards the bottom of the playoff seeding such as the Suns, Warriors, and Kings that can give any team a run for their money on any given night.

The Thunder have addressed past issues

One of OKC’s glaring weaknesses last season was its lack of size. They didn’t waste time addressing that issue by adding big man Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Following the injury to Chet Holmgren, the addition of Hartenstein has paid significant dividends.

Hartenstein has only played in 24 games this season, but he holds an outstanding 22-2 record in those games. His presence on the court has a direct impact on winning, similar to their other big addition, Alex Caruso. The 6-foot-5 lockdown defender has seamlessly fit into the Thunder’s established identity. He has struggled with his offense so far this season but has made up for it on the defensive end.

The Thunder aren’t a team content with dominating the regular season. Their true motivation is proving they have what it takes to win a championship following their loss to the Mavs last postseason. They have made the necessary roster changes to put them in the best position. However, it’s a matter of just waiting and watching.