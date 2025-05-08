“Go to Sleep”: 18 Y/O Kobe Bryant Revealed How He Had to Force His Father to Stop Playing Video Games

Dec 2, 2014; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

As much as Kobe Bryant’s life revolved around mastering his abilities on the court, he enjoyed his time away from the game. Bryant was once a big fan of video games, especially NBA Live 97. His love for the game didn’t match his father’s, though. Joe Bryant loved the game so much that Kobe would urge his father to get off it so he could rest.

Bryant made the unprecedented decision to forego his college eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft from high school. He was only 18 years old when he became a member of the Lakers in 1996. As a result, he still lived with his family in the early stages of his career.

Kobe had a gaming console in his room, which he would use in his free time. However, once he returned from practice, he would find his father, Joe, fixated on the TV screen in his stead. In 1996, Bryant spoke with Byron Allen for an exclusive interview. During their discussion, he revealed the extent of his father’s addiction to video games.

“My father is a really big fan of [NBA Live 97],” Bryant said. “I come home from practice or a game, and he’ll be in my room playing the game. I’ll be like, ‘Dad, what’re you doing? I got to go shower and go to sleep.’ He’ll be like, ‘One more quarter!'”

In a hilarious turn of events, Kobe’s father became a bigger fan of the game than he was. While Bryant was showcasing his skills in NBA games, his father was fixated on the basketball video game.

Regardless, Bryant looked up to his father and loved him dearly. He played an imperative role in his legendary basketball journey.

Joe changed Kobe’s basketball journey for the better

Joe raised Kobe to be as tough as nails while on the court. However, during the heat of competition, a child doesn’t need a coach but a father. Joe understood the importance of prioritizing that responsibility and spoke words to his son, which he remembered for the rest of his life.

Kobe participated in the iconic Sunny Hill league in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, he experienced an incredibly rough patch, going scoreless the entire summer. Doubt began to creep in regarding his abilities as a basketball player. His father provided words of encouragement that washed away any uncertainty.

“Listen, whether you score 0 or you score 60, I’m going to love you no matter what,” Joe said.

Those words stuck with Bryant and allowed him to play more freely going forward, knowing his dad’s love would always be there. It is only fitting Bryant’s final game of his NBA career, he finished with 60 points. He made his father proud no matter what, but did so to the best of his capabilities in his final send-off.