“Goal Is Not to Have Bronny Have a Great Career”: ESPN Crew Discusses How Antics Are Preventing LeBron James Jr. From Flourishing

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks for a pass as Toronto Raptors guard Ja’Kobe Walter (14) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Bronny James saga has reached new heights following the Lakers’ announcement that the young star won’t play away games during his assignment in the G-League. People didn’t expect Bronny James to become an impactful player right away. However, the actions from the franchise suggest that the development of the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft isn’t a priority. YouTuber and analyst Kenny Beecham believes the Lakers’ plans for Bronny don’t have anything to do with basketball.

Advertisement

Beecham took the ‘Numbers on The Board’ podcast to share his confusion regarding Bronny’s G-League status. Before the Lakers drafted Bronny, most fans believed his father would be the only reason he received a spot on an NBA roster. Following the recent development during his tenure with the South Bay Lakers, Beecham understands that stance more than ever. He said,

“People have always said it felt like a sideshow. This is the first time I’ve genuinely felt that way. Now it feels like the goal is not to have Bronny have a great career. It’s like for Bronny to be on the Lakers.”

There have been claims of nepotism for Bronny’s current inhabitance in the NBA. This decision from the Lakers continues to make that case. The organization didn’t provide a reason for the reluctance for Bronny to travel for away games, but the rumor is they want to keep him from flying commercial.

The best way to get better is to be on the court and gain experience. However, the Lakers aren’t allowing Bronny to do that to his fullest capabilities. Bronny has played under 15 minutes in his NBA career thus far. Head coach JJ Redick has only played Bronny in situations involving the Lakers either blowing out a team or on the receiving end.

Beecham’s point of the Lakers not ensuring the development of the young prospect is a fair assessment, as it coincides with their actions. Bronny’s presence has evolved into less of an actual developmental scenario, and more of a checklist, where they simply are doing things that’ll make headlines.

Discourse around Bronny

Bronny is far away from being a competent NBA player. There is certainly potential for the USC product to thrive in the NBA. However, he’ll need to develop as a player before that can happen. As long as the Lakers hinder his involvement on the court, that won’t be able to happen.

The announcement that Bronny won’t play away games with the South Bay Lakers sent waves among NBA fans. Even fans who were once on Bronny’s side are beginning to lose interest in supporting the prospect.

Bronny refusing to travel to away games in the G League ruins this whole story for me. Terrible optic & shows he’s clearly not an NBA player and probably never will be. Wow — Jeremy McNamee (@Macman_07) November 14, 2024

The G-League is a viable platform for teams to develop their young talent. However, unlike the NBA, teams fly commercially instead of privately. It is believed that the team doesn’t Bronny to fly commercially with civilians.

This course of action has received negative feedback from the public. There is no denying Bronny’s intent to become a great basketball player. However, there is doubt regarding the Lakers’ intent. This decision further alludes that they never wanted to draft him, but only did it at the insistence of LeBron James.