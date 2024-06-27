“Going to Make 300+ Millon Dollars!”: Draymond Green Echoes Rich Paul’s Message Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft is underway, and as always, there are draft surprises galore. Superstar Agent Rich Paul took to his socials to pen down some thoughts for this year’s draft class, which were endorsed by 4x Champ and Golden State Warriors defensive ace Draymond Green.

Rich Paul, longtime agent of LeBron James, Draymond Green, and multiple other stars in the league, had a message of hope and optimism for the players in the 2024 draft.

“Draft Day!! There is no negative on draft day for the class. Theres no such thing as a slip, the lottery means nothing. Opportunity is the Focus! There will be 58 names called and 58 names forgotten. What will you do with your opportunity? #NBADraft #BeKlutch.”

Draymond Green retweeted Rich Paul’s message on his X account and added some motivating words.

“Facts! It don’t matter at all. There’s also a guy name that won’t be called tonight that’s going to make 300+ Millon dollars!”

There are always big expectations from the number one pick in any NBA draft. The eyes of every fan and analyst are glued to the top 10 picks. But that doesn’t mean that the other 50 players are not important. Players from all over the draft class have different trajectories for their careers, and Draymond Green is the best person to talk to about this.

Draymond Green was right when he said there is a possibility that a player, whose name isn’t even called in the draft could end up making $300 million in the league.

Green may not have gone undrafted but is a perfect specimen for the message he was trying to get across. Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Though he fell to the second round, he will have earned around $255 million by 2026.

Another prime example is Nikola Jokić. Jokic not only fell to the second round, but commercials were airing on television during his draft pick. Despite being the 41st pick, Jokic is a three-time MVP and an NBA champion.

Moreover, he will have earned nearly $426 million by the end of 2027. So, Draymond Green’s message does make sense as he piggybacks it off of Rich Paul’s initial comment for the 2024 draftees.