Gregg Popovich Once Swung His Fist Pretty Hilariously at 6’11” Superstar, Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan is fondly referred to as the most ‘boring’ player in NBA history. However, that didn’t stop him from having fun on occasion!

The power forward position is one that has been played by some of the most exciting NBA players of all time. The likes of Karl Malone, Dennis Rodman, and Dirk Nowitzki come to mind.

However, perhaps the greatest power forward of all time is also considered the most boring. Tim Duncan was an absolute force at the No.4 spot, but not that entertaining to watch.

Despite averaging 19 points, 13 rebounds, and being the model of consistency throughout his career, he wasn’t exactly a ‘Human Highlight Reel’. That being said, Duncan knew how to have fun, on occasion.

Also Read: “I Want To Be The Tim Duncan Of The Denver Nuggets”: Nikola Jokic’s Confession on Idolizing The Fundamental

Tim Duncan and Greg Popovich once rough-housed during a Spurs practice session

It’s true that Duncan didn’t get people off their seats every time he took the court. After all, we live in a world where his simple yet elegant style of play is often described as ‘boring’.

Despite this, the five-time NBA Champion was the leader of the Spurs franchise for close to two decades, and his teammates and coaches alike had a lot of admiration for him. Just take a look at the way he interacted with the head coach, Greg Popovich during practice sessions!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ceejay🏀 (@ceejayhooptalks)

It’s clear to see just how special a relationship he had with his coach. Safe to say this extended to his teammates, fans, and the Spurs franchise as a whole.

In fact, it’s hard to imagine where the team would be without ‘The Stone Buddha’. They may have been a lot more fun to watch, but it’s unlikely they would have had five banners up in the rafters.

Tim Duncan may have been boring on the court, but he sure knew how to make a hilarious commercial

Say what you will about Tim Duncan’s on-court skills, but he certainly has a sense of humor. He showed off his comedic genius in 2014 when he starred in a Footlocker commercial when he transformed his boring playing style into a boring personality.

Just one of the many instances where the big man has displayed his ability to tickle the fans’ funny bones. Never underestimate Timmy.

Also Read: “I want to be like Tim Duncan! Where the hell is Tim?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to ‘disappear’ post retirement