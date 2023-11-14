“Had a White Land Cruiser”: Joe Smith, Who Went Viral After Wife’s OF Reveal, Discusses Spending Money After Signing $9 Million Rookie Contract

Former Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers player Joe Smith recently appeared on VladTV to discuss several aspects of his life from his playing days and later. Smith was drafted as a 1st overall pick by the Warriors in 1995 and played for two and a half seasons with the Dubs.

Smith’s rookie contract was commendable to his draft pick, earning him a three-year $8,432,160 deal. This deal guaranteed Smith an average annual salary of $2,810,720, which suited his needs.

Speaking to DJ Vlad in the interview, Smith revealed how he spent his money, including his first paycheck, buying a white Toyota Land Cruiser and his mother a house.

“First thing I bought was my mom a house back in Virginia. That was the first thing I bought. I had a couple of vehicles, couple of cars, Mercedes. At that time, I had a white Land Cruiser. That’s what I started with. And a couple of years later, after I stacked a little bit, saved up a little bit, that’s when I was able to finally buy myself a home in the Bay Area before I got traded from the Warriors. I bought a home there thinking I was going to stay there for a long time. But it was mostly the houses and the vehicles….When you making a million or $3 million an year, and after taxes 1.5 million, it adds up.”

Currently, Smith is embroiled in a new controversy surrounding his wife Kisha Chavis’ OnlyFans account. In this same interview, Smith vehemently denied the creation of Chavis’ OF account as a publicity stunt by any means. The former NBA player seemed visibly disturbed by the situation and issued warnings that any possibility of him featuring in a s*x tape would be swiftly removed.

How is the post-retirement life going for Joe Smith?

Joe Smith reportedly has a net worth of only around $100,000 after earning millions from his NBA contracts. In his 15 seasons in the NBA, Smith earned a cumulative $61 million from his contracts, which is further reduced to $18 million after taxes and fees. As per his wife, Kisha Chavis, Smith is currently in financial trouble, as she revealed to TMZ in an interview.

Interestingly, before marrying Joe Smith, Kisha Chavis had already established herself as an adult film star. Several media personalities in the American sporting community have started taking notice of this controversy, including Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas noted that it shouldn’t have surprised Smith when he recently found out about Chavis’ OnlyFans account. Hence, Agent Zero tried mocking Smith’s current state of shock, calling him out for being naive about his wife re-starting her adult film career through her OnlyFans page.