“Hating A** Human”: Shaquille O’Neal Approves of Charlamagne’s Vicious Attack on Kanye West

Beef among music artists is nothing new as fans have seen countless clashes between the titans of the industry over the years. That said, the diss tracks released by Drake, Future, and more have certainly upped the ante of this supposed beef between a group of rappers being divided into two groups. Amid all the animosity, Charlamagne recently got a nod of approval from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, despite his brutal take on Kanye West’s contributions to the whole ordeal.

Shaquille O’Neal seems to have no love for Kanye West as he uploaded a short clip of Charlamagne’s interview where the latter is bashing Ye without holding back on his official Instagram Stories.

“Kanye West is the leader of the legion of the lame. Okay? What a hating a** human. What type of man sits around and says, ‘We were all energized by the elimination of another man.’ This man is miserable and has never dealt with hurt and pain he’s feeling, he just wants to project it on other people.” “Future you need to run from Kanye. Metro, what are you doing? All of y’all should be running from Kanye West…Kanye done made the whole thing corny. It was entertaining until he brought his jealous envious a** into the picture.”

Charlamagne’s hatred towards Kanye West was hardly veiled in any capacity in the clip in question. And by the looks of it, Shaquille O’Neal seems to agree with the artist’s two cents on Kanye West ruining this whole back-and-forth between Drake, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, and more. However, how much can Kanye really be blamed?

West hasn’t respected Drake as a rapper for some time now. In the interview above, Charlamagne had revealed that West was hating on Drake long before he started to take over. In fact, Kanye’s hatred toward Drake started when Kanye was at the top of his game in terms of music and business with Yezzy’s.

Now, Kanye’s supposed jealousy towards Drake could be summarized by a recent statement he made on the subject matter, per Vibe.

“Every bar that Drake said means nothing anymore. Drop and give me 50,’ ain’t nobody dropping to do sh*t. Your raps don’t mean sh*t, ni**a. It doesn’t mean [anything because] the sh*t is artificial. Lucian [Grange] and Drake, all this sh*t is artificial. That’s why gods had to come [together to] pack that boy up.”

It’ll be interesting to see if any rapper or Drake himself decides to snap back and respond to Kanye, whether it be through a podcast appearance or through a diss record.