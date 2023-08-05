Having Mocked Dwight Howard for $1,200,000 Taiwan Move, Shaquille O’Neal Connects With Former Laker Over Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool: “Two of the Best Centers!”

Feb 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal laughs while standing next to Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Being an analyst and one of the best dominant players on the court, Shaquille O’Neal is often seen critiquing some of the players constantly. One of them happened to be Dwight Howard, a man whom Shaq has gone back and forth with on several occasions. Big Diesel has never been on good terms with Dwight and even mocked him for his $1,200,000 move to Taiwan. However, based on his recent Instagram story, he may be ready to let bygones be bygones. After all, he shared a fan’s post pointing out that both he and Howard were spotted wearing Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool t-shirts.

The four-time NBA Champion recently went after Dwight for his interesting career move. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year made the move to the T-1 League in Taiwan. There, he plays for the Taoyuan Leopards, a team that O’Neal claimed is the worst in the country. Howard is playing on $200,000 a month, having signed a $1,200,000 contract, and Shaq wasn’t impressed.

Shaquille O’Neal shares IG story connecting himself with Dwight Howard through Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool

Recently, a fan shared a post on Instagram featuring Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard. Paying homage to both men, Shaq and Dwight were referred to as two of the greatest centers of all time. And, in particular, their accomplishments as former Los Angeles Lakers superstars were highlighted in the post.

Both men were dubbed with the nickname Superman and both men won the chip in LA. As everybody knows, becoming an NBA Champion is an accomplishment in itself. But, to do it with one of the most iconic franchises in NBA history makes it all the more special.

To top it off, the fan also paid tribute to Ryan Reynolds’ popular movie Deadpool. In the post, Shaq and Dwight can be seen in separate pictures wearing Deadpool t-shirts, and the fan thought that it was interesting to point out. But, he wasn’t the only one who thought so, as The Big Aristotle also pointed out the connection on his IG story.

“Knowing what a giant NBA honk I am, seeing Deadpool shirts on 2 of the best centers to ever play the position, 2 players who won as Lakers, yes, yes, it puts a giant smile on my face.”

It certainly is an interesting change of pace for Shaq. After all, the 2000 MVP is usually the one blasting Howard. Perhaps he’s had a change of heart in recent times.

Shaq shared a story a while back praising Dwight Howard for being a “dominant force”

Over the years, Shaquille O’Neal has gained a reputation as a Dwight Howard hater. However, things have been different recently. Contrary to his usual criticism of Dwight, Shaq shared a story a few months back praising the 2020 NBA Champion. O’Neal shared a reel that gave Dwight his flowers, praising him as a “dominant force” in the NBA.

Time seems to have softened Shaq a little bit. What normally would have been a story blasting Dwight has now turned into a story hyping him up. Hopefully, this is the start of reconciliation between the two all-time greats.