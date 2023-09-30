“He Didn’t Have To Score That Many”: Michael Jordan Taking 26 Shots In 30 Minutes Heavily Irked His Teammate In 1991

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players in NBA history known for his offensive ability. He was a formidable scorer, who regularly led his team in points. However, while this did lead to plenty of wins and championships, it didn’t always sit right with his teammates. Plenty of Chicago Bulls players had grown weary of MJ’s selfishness. And, in 1991 as revealed in the book ‘The Jordan Rules’, Bill Cartwright had had enough and called out His Airness after a game against the New Jersey Nets.

Back in the day, the Bulls’ offense revolved around Jordan. With Doug Collins at the helm, the plan was simple, get MJ to score, nothing more nothing less. However, this changed after Phil Jackson took over. Focused more on team-oriented basketball, the Zen Master perfected the triangle offense, thus allowing the GOAT, as well as his teammates, to get involved in the scoring process, ultimately leading to Chicago’s overall success.

Bill Cartwright did not like the fact that the Bulls offense was focused on Michael Jordan

On most occasions, this was just fine. After all, this is His Airness we are talking about. However, there were times when his impeccable scoring ability translated to selfishness on his part. And, in 1991, having scored 42 points all by himself, Jordan had earned the ire of his Bulls teammates, especially Bill Cartwright.

Facing off against the New Jersey Nets, Jordan went ballistic. Scoring 42 points, Jordan attempted 26 shots, making 16 of them. It was an incredible performance, but Cartwright wasn’t happy. Speaking after the game, Cartwright felt MJ was being too selfish. The game was one where he believed all the Bulls players could have scored 20 points. However, they instead had to make way for Jordan, who was unhappy about being taken out after three quarters, despite all the touches he had received.

“He didn’t have to score that many,” noted Cartwright about Jordan’s 42 points. Yet even Jordan wasn’t thrilled, since Jackson took him out after three quarters. “We’re going to beat this team anyway,” he said. “This was a game we all could have gotten twenty [no other Bull scored more than fourteen]. That’s the thing that gets me.”

To be fair to Cartwright, it’s understandable why he was a bit peeved. Basketball is, after all, a team sport, so for an offense to be solely built around one player must have been frustrating. Nevertheless, this is Michael Jeffrey Jordan we’re talking about, and at the end of the day, you know you’re getting the W if he scores 42.

Despite the frustrations things worked out as MJ led the Bulls to their first championship

Tensions may have been high at the time, but all’s well that ends well. Michael Jordan may have been getting a lot of touches, but Bill Cartwright probably forgave him following the season’s end. After all, MJ led the Chicago Bulls to its first-ever NBA Championship, beating Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 NBA Finals.

It truly was a huge milestone, especially for Jordan. Not only did he win his first ring, but it also cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever play the sport of basketball.