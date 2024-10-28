“He Has Been Tamed”: Gilbert Arenas Discusses Why James Harden Looks Uncomfortable Carrying the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost quite a bit of star-power in Paul George and Russell Westbrook over the summer. To make matters worse for them, Kawhi Leonard was sidelined indefinitely at the start of the season. In this situation, James Harden is their best bet if they wish to make an impact in the new season.

However, Gilbert Arenas and the Gil’s Arena panel have their doubts. In a recent episode, the panel discussed what role Harden would have to play for the Clippers in Kawhi’s absence. There’s no questioning the talent and skill in Harden but he doesn’t possess all the qualities of being a team leader. This could also be an opportunity for Harden to prove himself.

Harden is known for his lackadaisical attitude at times but that doesn’t take away from his on-court brilliance. However, as a leader, one cannot show up in the arena with that demeanor. Arenas believes that he has noticed a lot of changes in Harden’s game. He said, “Remember, he has been tamed for a while now.” Harden has been a part of several franchises over the years.

However, he has not led a team for a long time. Before joining the Clippers, he was with the Philadelphia 76ers for a season and a half that remains mostly forgettable. There, he remained marred in controversies and ended up forcing a trade. Even if he played there, he would’ve been a player under Joel Embiid’s leadership. Before that, he was with the Brooklyn Nets and that team was stacked with stars of his own caliber or better.

So, it’s understandable why Harden doesn’t have the necessary experience of being a leader as of late. However, he can still turn things around according to Arenas. Even if he looks unnatural in that role, the former NBA star has faith in Harden.

James Harden has been brilliant in the first two games

The Clippers played their season opener against the Phoenix Suns. They lost the game 113-116 but Harden was brilliant in the 40 minutes he spent on the floor. The 10-time All-Star dropped 29 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists and tried his level best to help his team kickstart the campaign with a victory.

The Clippers had a better outing in game two. They defeated the Nuggets 109-104 and Harden was leading his team from the front again. He had 23 points, six rebounds, and 16 assists. He had great support from Norman Powell with a 37-point performance and Ivica Zubac with a 24 points, 15 rebounds performance.

Zubac and Harden are a formidable duo as well. The Beard likes to sharpen his pick-and-roll game with the Croatian. Going deep into the season, especially if Kawhi fails to make a comeback, this duo will become more crucial for the team’s success.