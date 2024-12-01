“He Talk S**t The Whole Game”: Kevin Garnett Shares Baron Davis’ Views On Sam Cassell

Over its 75+ year history, the NBA has seen different trash talkers. Some, like Draymond Green, get in your face with their chatter, using their aggression to throw you off your game. Others would be subtle about it, and demoralize their opponents, like Tim Duncan. However, Baron Davis claimed Sam Cassell was a third kind of trash talker, one who would never shut up when on the court.

In an appearance on the ‘Out The Mud’ podcast, Davis explained how Cassell’s trash talk was different from others in the League. He claimed the former Timberwolves guard was a constant talker. He’d talk to his opposition throughout the game, and wouldn’t stop even once. His talk wasn’t just limited to players, but coaches and the rest of the staff, too.

“Ay Sam Cassell, I will always say this: he one of the coldest to ever do it, and he talk shit the whole game. And he tell you what you gon do and he make you look stupid. And he picking you up, and he giving you advice and he talking to his teammates, his coach, talking to our coach.”

Kevin Garnett, who was teammates with Cassell, seems to appreciate Davis’ comments. He was a rookie when he joined the Wolves in 1995, and Cassell was already a 3rd-year player. He posted the video on his Instagram stories, calling Cassell a “DOG FOR LIFE.”

Garnett recalled Cassell’s leadership as a veteran, which is something he himself became known for later in his career. He claimed that it was Cassell who taught him the importance of a veteran leader’s presence in the locker room, and he gave his former teammate his flowers.

“And then we actually got there, and Sam Cassell was walking us through. He had been through so many series that he was giving us confidence on playing it out. That’s when I really value the veteran, that’s when I looked at the veteran to stand up, not the coaches, not not the organization, but the veterans that have been through it they navigated us through.”

KG’s love was reciprocated by Cassell, who famously claimed that the Big Ticket was the best teammate he ever had.

Sam Cassell loved KG too

Sam Cassell had a good relationship with KG. Despite sharing the court with other greats like Hakeem Olajuwon and Steve Nash, he attributed some of his game development to the 2004 MVP. What made Garnett genuinely remarkable was his relationship with other players. He was a vocal leader, especially when communicating on defense, but not at the expense of dismantling good feelings with his teammates.

Cassell once said, “He is the best teammate I ever had. He really cares about his teammates, not just on the court, off the court. He made me a better ball player. I know for a fact I made him a better ball player because when I played with him in Minnesota, he was the MVP.”

Cassell and KG have both been vocal about their respect for the other, and it’s no surprise to see why.