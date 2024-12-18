“He Was in Germany”: LeBron James’ Lakers Absence ‘Explained’ by Former NBA Player

LeBron James’s return from his mid-season hiatus prompted the Lakers to return to winning ways against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night. The resting period seems to have worked really well for the four-time NBA Champion as he returned to the court in the Lakers’ 116-110 win with a spring in his step. However, the King’s resurgent performance also triggered some online memes and jokes.

Former NBA star Theo Pinson played along with the jokes while discussing the subject on the Run Your Race podcast. Immediately after the topic of LeBron’s sabbatical came up midway through the podcast, the 29-year-old started snickering. After suppressing his laugh with some effort, Pinson said that there shouldn’t be any concerns regarding LBJ‘s absence.

“My man [LeBron] tired. Second thing is, he was in Germany. [laughs] He had to take a little rest, he had to go,” the former NBA star said suggestively. “We can’t talk about that,” one of the panelists warned as Pinson continued to laugh.

“He was tired. It is what it is. Bron, you do what you need to do...Y’all remember James Harden, he took the fat suit off. [laughs] That was unbelievable…that was in a week’s span,” Pinson added laughing suggestively.

LeBron James’ absence had Lakers fans worried as the 39-year-old had been showing signs of slowing down in the last few games before his hiatus. They were relieved to see the King back in form after his brief vacation. But the sight of a rejuvenated James has led to rumors that the latter was in Germany for some kind of medical rehabilitation.

While some people have claimed that Bron used legal medical procedures to revitalize his body, some have also hinted at the alleged use of performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). However, there is no evidence to back up any such claims.

Suggestive comments from former NBA stars like Pinson further fans the flames of such rumors. Amid all this, fans have dug up a 2023 clip of James’ then Lakers teammate Dennis Schroder, where the German can be seen suggestively saying, “I can’t say too much, but German doctors are great. That’s all I am saying.”

Dennis Schroder on LeBron James’ return timeline: “I know. I can’t say too much … But German doctors are great. That’s all I’m saying” pic.twitter.com/JV1zED2mqX — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 17, 2023

LeBron could have gone to Germany for a legal medical process or just a holiday, nothing is known about his trip to the European State. However, PED rumors have gained a lot of traction ever since UFC legend Chael Sonnen claimed on the Flagrant podcast that LeBron certainly takes steroids to enhance his output on the hardwood.

In all fairness, nothing is likely to come out of these rumors. The NBA and James himself have, therefore, refrained from addressing the topic. Whether LeBron’s new-found energy is due to PEDs or just some much-needed rest, fans would hope that he can use it to take the Lakers to the postseason.