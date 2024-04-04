Heartbreaking Julius Randle Update Leads to Stephen A. Smith Having Emotional Meltdown

Jan 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is helped by medical staff after an injury during the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks fans were greeted with sad news today about their star forward Julius Randle. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Randle will undergo a season-ending right shoulder surgery after two months of rehabilitation process in an attempt to return to the floor. The Knicks have been one of the most promising teams in the Eastern Conference and will probably enter the postseason as the fifth-seeded team in the East.

In Randle’s absence, point guard Jalen Brunson has efficiently carried the team through this regular season. However, the Knicks fans were expecting Randle to be back during the Playoffs, given they have some contending matchups in the line. As ‘First Take‘ host Molly Qerim read the news in today’s show segment, analyst Stephen A. Smith seemed extremely dejected to learn about the same.

Being a New Yorker, SAS is a die-hard New York Knicks fan. He has rooted with this team throughout his life and was extremely happy to see them as the dark horses of the Eastern Conference this season. However, Julius Randle’s season-ending surgery seems to have left Smith heartbroken ahead of the postseason. Smith believed the Knicks had a genuine chance to contend for the title this season. However, the chances of that happening now seem bleak.

With a sad piano instrumental playing in the background, Smith remarked,

“They [Knicks] had a chance to get to the Conference Finals against Boston [Celtics], and then this happens. It is..you can’t make it up, man…just go.”

Indeed, if the Knicks had Julius Randle to begin the postseason, their chances to play deep into the playoffs could have been further up.

Before injury derailed Randle’s rest of the season, he averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists from 47.2% field goal shooting. He suffered this shoulder dislocation during a matchup against the Miami Heat on January 27. Injuries have been one of the biggest hindrances for the Knicks this season, which might as well also ruin their chances to further up in the upcoming playoffs.

How will the Knicks fare without Julius Randle in the Playoffs?

The New York Knicks are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Since January, New York has played without their three starters – OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Julius Randle in the league. Now that Randle’s absence has been confirmed before the postseason campaign, this could significantly affect the Knicks’ team depth in the coming few games.

According to Statmuse, the Knicks had a 15-14 record without Randle this season. However, with both healthy, Randle and Anunoby, the Knicks had a 12-2 with the No.1 rated defense in the league during that time. Randle’s absence could mean Isiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa getting more minutes on the floor. However, things could also be precarious for Mitchell Robinson, who is currently easing his way back from injury.

The Knicks are slated to face the Orlando Magic in the First Round of the Playoffs. Without Randle on the floor, New York maintains a tied 1-1 record against the Magic. It is believed that Julius Randle’s absence could hurt the Knicks in terms of rebounding. However, that factor could be seemingly worked upon, given the Knicks were ranked fourth in the league in rebounding rate over the last 10 games.