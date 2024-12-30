“He’s Not a College Graduate”: When Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal for 60 Seconds Straight During March Madness

There have been many great comedic duos that have graced our screens over the years—from Laurel and Hardy to Key and Peele—but none of them can come close to what Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley did and still do to make fans laugh on live TV. One of the duo’s classic back-and-forths was aired around 10 years ago when Chuck was part of the CBS television crew covering March Madness.

During the ‘Tweet of the Night’ segment, Chuck read a tweet from O’Neal that said, “Charles Barkley your belly looks tired, you should rest in on the desk.” The Chuckster responded, “That’s a funny guy.”

However, when the host of the show pointed out the grammatical error in the tweet, Barkley found enough ammunition to get his jab in, and said, “Oh he’s not, he’s not a college graduate.”

The panel immediately burst into laughter. Barkley then continued to roast the big fella for almost a minute straight by trying out his impression.

Despite the banter, Chuck clarified how he enjoyed Shaq’s company and called him “one of the more fun people I’ve ever worked with.” The conversation slowly moved on to O’Neal’s successful career, and Barkley took another dig at him, but this time by laughing at himself.

“Oh my god, if he [Shaq] ever got my bank account, he’d just straight kill hisself! The little bank account I got compared to Shaq! Are you kidding me? He’s on every commercial! Got enough lotion to last the rest of his life! Got that cream soda! Spreading diabetes all across the world!”

One can of cream soda had 50 grams of sugar, Sir Charles dramatically claimed. Then he continued his rant on Shaq’s commercials.

Sir Charles wasn’t wrong either. During the peak of his fame, O’Neal was one of the most marketable athletes in the world, and his fun-loving personality made him very popular among advertisers. His list of endorsements includes birth control pills, pregnancy tests, junk food items, and a variety of other things that he may or may not have personally used.

Charles Barkley often called Shaq out for incessant advertising

In a Halloween 2014 episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, Barkley revealed that he was tired of people asking him whether he’d seen Shaq or not. He was triggered when Fallon asked him the same thing. Chuck exclaimed,

“You can’t turn on the TV without seeing his fata** everywhere! People say, ‘Have you seen Shaq?’ I see him every 5 minutes! He’s got a commercial on gold bars, he got the patch on his back. Now he got suits! It’s unbelievable.”

Chuck sees his NBA on TNT counterpart at work everyday. So seeing O’Neal all over the television and media must’ve been something he wasn’t all too excited about.