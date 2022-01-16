“Hitting transition 3s is like a f**king layup to me”: JJ Redick dishes on the worst advice he’s ever received in his career

JJ Redick confidently claims that hitting transition 3s was like hitting a ‘f**king layup’ as he talks about the worst advice he ever got.

JJ Redick was undoubtedly one of the greatest shooters to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood. His stats are equivalent to those of an elite marksman and it makes sense as to why he was able to suit up for a whopping 940 games in the league. In those 940 games, he made just under 2000s threes, with 1950.

For his career, JJ Redick shot 41.5% on shots buried from beyond the arc. He came into the NBA as a 4-year college graduate from Duke University and in his time as a Blue Devil, from his freshman season to his senior year, he never shot below 39.5% from behind the 3-point line.

Also read: “Got my dad bod on; don’t hate the player, hate the game”: Jimmy Butler rolls up with a new bicycle for his daughter to the delight of NBA Twitter

In arguably his best season in the NBA (2018-19), JJ cashed in from all over the court on an assortment of 3s. His catch-and-shoot percentage from 3 was at 42.4% while his pull-up 3s percentage was at a solid 35.4%.

JJ Redick on some of the worst advice that he ever received.

JJ Redick took to Twitter earlier today to dish on some of the worst advice he has ever gotten from a coach. It’s safe to say that he’s glad he never took that advice. According to him, this ‘advice’ was, “Don’t shoot transition 3s,’ to which he replied, “That’s my f**king layup.”

Don’t shoot transition 3s….that’s my f$cking layup https://t.co/dlux6EDRcs — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) January 15, 2022

Similar to how Damian Lillard shooting a 37-footer with the game on the line isn’t a ‘bad shot’, transition 3s aren’t a bad shot for marksmen like JJ Redick.

Also read: “Boston is more of an iso heavy team, so it becomes easier to load up and stop them”: Joel Embiid says Celtics are an easier team to play than Charlotte Hornets after beating them 111-99

Redick doesn’t dish on who gave him that advice but it’s been speculated that Stan Van Gundy may have been the one to say so during his Orlando Magic days with him.

In a follow up tweet as a reply to a fan, JJ said this:

Interesting tid-bit, in that same 2018-19 NBA season, Redick’s 3P% rose from 45% to 66.7% when comparing his wide open 3s to ones he shot with a defender 2 feet or closer to him.