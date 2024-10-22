How Are NBA Championship Rings Made? What Makes Them So Special

The NBA championship is basketball’s greatest prize. It holds great significance among players, analysts, and fans alike. Championship rings, which are given to players and members of the front office, have to reflect that splendor. These rings have become a big part of pop culture and wearing one is more than just about showing off.

NBA championship rings have become a badge of honor and respect, with several NBA legends donning them regularly. Shaquille O’Neal is one legend who never shies away from showing off his championship rings, even making appearances on talk shows wearing the unmistakable bling.

NBA Championship rings are expensive

Although the exact price of NBA championship rings is unknown, they reportedly cost between $50,000 to $150,000 to make each one. This is unsurprising since each ring is made with gold and a variety of precious diamonds as well. For example, the Denver Nuggets’ 2022-23 Championship ring featured 16 carats of diamonds, rubies, and blue sapphires.

To make the opulent ring special, each one is made unique to the player it’s given. Each ring is shaped and sized, according to the player in question. This stands true for every ring given out. Furthermore, other details might be added as well. The Nuggets’ 2023 ring included the players’ names and jersey numbers to make it special.

In addition to being covered in jewels, the craftsmen meticulously design each championship ring with special details. The Nuggets’ ring had the current team logo and a lever to switch between previous iterations of the logo as well. This is to pay respects to the team’s heritage and past. Furthermore, each precious stone is placed with great care to ensure the precious memento is perfectly crafted.

Companies compete to craft the Championship ring

Every year, several companies compete to create the NBA championship ring. It is an honor and brings great recognition to that company, especially if the ring is crafted well. L.G. Balfour, Jostens, Baron, and Tiffany & Co. are some of the big companies that compete for this honor. Jason of Beverly Hills had the honor of making the last two championship rings. But competition is intense with each company looking to earn the honor and create a masterpiece.

Fans are also a big part of winning a championship, so companies have looked to bring them into the celebration as well. Cheaper versions of the championship rings are created for fans to buy or are sold at special events. Other mementos, such as necklaces and chains, are created as well.

There are many Championship rings that hold special value and significance in NBA history. The Chicago Bulls’ rings from the 90’s are iconic, with the 1993 being particularly special. It had a red bull on the face of the ring, surrounded by diamonds, a particularly stunning sight. But Kobe Bryant’s iconic 2000 Championship ring holds the honor of being the most expensive ring ever, having sold at an auction earlier this year for a whopping $927,000.