How Did 6’9″ Karl Malone Get His Iconic Nickname, ‘the Mailman’?

Karl Malone was one of the best big men the NBA had ever seen. He even had an iconic nickname, ‘The Mailman’ because he always delivered!

The 1985 NBA Draft featured some of the biggest superstars in NBA history. Some of the more notable names were Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Charles Oakley, and Joe Dumars.

However, perhaps the greatest player in the 1985 draft is Karl Malone. A man who is easily one of the greatest power forwards of all time.

With over 19 seasons in the league, Malone most notably played for the Utah Jazz. A team he led to the NBA Finals twice, all while averaging an insane 25 points, 10 rebounds and three assists during his time there!

Karl Malone is the only player to have an emoji created after him. #MailmanBirthday 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/3ug9vUdCF4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) July 24, 2015

Also Read: Despite $55 million, Karl Malone offered $25,000 in hush money after an illegal hunting trip

Malone really delivered, just like his nickname suggests, ‘The Mailman’. A nickname that he received in his university days.

Karl Malone got his nickname, ‘The Mailman’ during his days at Louisiana Tech University

The NBA has seen many superstars come through its ranks with some truly iconic nicknames. From The King, LeBron James to Wilt ‘The Stilt’ Chamberlain.

Another iconic nickname belonged to none other than one of the most dominant players in league history. The Mailman, Karl Malone was a force to be reckoned with.

In fact, Malone received his nickname during his days at Louisiana Tech University, where the team’s play-by-play announcer gave him the monicker. Safe to say he was on point, seeing as Karl never failed to deliver!

For Karl Malone’s 56th birthday, a reminder that the Mailman delivered plenty of highlights ✉️ pic.twitter.com/UY1dsQ5SY7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 24, 2019

With a career like his, it comes as no surprise that Malone delivered himself a seat in the Hall of Fame as well.

Also Read: Video: When NBA Legend Karl Malone Challenged Brock Lesnar for a Match