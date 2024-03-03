How Many Career Points Does Kevin Durant Have and Other FAQs About the Phoenix Suns Superstar’s Scoring Stats

Feb 29, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has been an elite scorer in the NBA for a long time. Drafted as the 2nd overall pick of the 2007 NBA draft by the erstwhile Seattle SuperSonics, Durant has won two NBA rings, two Finals MVPs, and one regular-season MVP award in his 16-year career in the league. KD’s long career has also warranted him a top-10 spot in terms of scoring the highest total points in the league.

Advertisement

After LeBron James reached the incredible milestone of leading the league in points, many fans have wondered about Durant’s career stats and total points, especially since the two players have been rivals in the league for a long time. In this article, let’s learn more about some of the most frequently asked questions about the Slim Reaper and his career.

How many career points does Kevin Durant have?

According to Stat Muse, Kevin Durant has scored 28,372 points in his 16-season career in the NBA.

Advertisement

How many NBA regular season games has Kevin Durant played?

Kevin Durant has played in 1,039 regular season games in his 16-year-long career in the league.

How many points does Kevin Durant need to reach 40,000 points?

Kevin Durant is perhaps one of the closest players to LeBron James on the top 10 list for most points scored in the NBA. He needs 11,628 points more to reach the 40,000 points mark, which he can do if he continues scoring at his current average for around 417 more games in the league.

How many three-pointers have KD scored in his career?

Kevin Durant has sunk 1,978 three-pointers in his career, scoring an average of 38.7% of his three-pointers from beyond the arc.

How many field goals have KD made in his career?

KD has bucketed 9,736 baskets in his career, with a field goal percentage of 50.0%. This also includes him shooting 38.7% from the three-point line and 88.4% of his free throws.

Where does KD rank on the All-Time Scoring List?

Kevin Durant is the only active player besides LeBron James to find his name in the Top-10 ranking of the All-Time scoring list. As of now, Durant has surpassed Carmelo Anthony and sits ninth in ranking for total career points, just two ranks below legendary NBA centers Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal.