How Many Kids Does Dwyane Wade Have and Other FAQs About His Family

Credits: Dwyane Wade is joined on the court by wife Gabrielle Union, his two sons and a nephew during halftime ceremonies of Marquette’s game against Providence honoring the former Golden Eagles star on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Mjs Mumen21 Mumen 02296 76344929

Dwyane Wade had a glorious playing career, winning three championships, he established himself as a legend for the Miami Heat franchise. Aside from his illustrious basketball career, Wade also leads a happy family life with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and his kids. Wade has a family of seven; his 4 children and his nephew, Deanna.

Wade is an ideal husband and a doting father figure for his children. He encourages his kids to follow their passion, given one of his sons is already tasting the successes of professional basketball playing in the South African league. Here, let’s dive deep into knowing more about Dwyane Wade, his kids, and his family, whom he cherishes to the core.

How many kids does Dwyane Wade have?

Dwyane Wade raises five kids: two from his previous marriage with high school girlfriend Siohavaughn Funches, a son he conceived with Aja Metoyer in 2013, and a daughter with his wife, Gabrielle Union. Wade is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris.

How many kids does Dwyane Wade have with Gabrielle Union?

Wade and Gabrielle Union tied the knot on August 30, 2014. The couple welcomed Wade’s fourth child, Kaavia, in 2018, whom Wade and Union conceived via surrogacy.

How many kids does Dwyane Wade have with his ex-wife?

Dwyane Wade has two kids, Zaire and Zaya, with his ex-wife Siovaughn Zunches. The couple split in 2007 and finalized their divorce in 2010 after an acrimonious court battle between the two.

How old are Dwyane Wade’s kids?

Dwyane Wade’s oldest child with his ex-wife, Zaire, is 21, while his younger kid, Zaya, is currently 16. In 2020, 12-year-old Zaya came out as a transgender girl. This made Wade decide to move his family out of Florida partially due to the state’s anti-LGBTQ policies. Besides this, Wade’s third child with Aja Metoyer, Xavier, is currently 10, and his youngest child with Gabrielle Union, daughter Kaavia James, is 5 years old. Wade’s nephew, Dahveon Morris, is currently 21-years-old.

Do any of Dwyane Wade’s kids play basketball?

Wade’s oldest child, Zaire, currently aspires to become a basketball player, following his dad’s footsteps. Zaire played basketball alongside LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, at the Sierra Canyon School.

In 2021, Zaire achieved his dream of playing professional basketball after being drafted as the 10th pick by the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G-League. After suffering from a season-ending injury in 2022, Zaire took his talents abroad after signing with the Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League. During his time in the G-League, Zaire could only average 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.