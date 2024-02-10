How Many MVPs Does Michael Jordan Have and Other FAQs About MJ’s Best Regular Season Performances

How many MVPs does Michael Jordan have?

Former Chicago Bulls Shooting Guard Michael Jordan nabbed five Most Valuable Player(MVP) awards in his basketball career. One of the five MVPs came in the 1980s while he won the other four during the 1990s. His first MVP award didn’t conclude with a Championship win that year but his next four MVPs culminated in a Championship and a Finals MVP win each time.

Advertisement

When did Michael Jordan win his first MVP?

Bulls legend Michael Jordan won his first MVP during the 1987-88 season. He dethroned Magic Johnson, who had won the award during the 1986-87 season. Meanwhile, Larry Bird finished second in the MVP voting. Jordan bested both the 1986 and 1987 MVPs to clinch the 1988 MVP award.

How old was Michael Jordan when he won his first MVP?

Michael Jordan was just 24 years old when he won his first MVP Award in 1988. That year, he became one of the eight youngest MVPs in league history. To this day, Jordan remains one of the ten youngest MVPs in league history.

Advertisement

How many points did Michael Jordan average during his first MVP season?

Michael Jordan tallied 35 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists during his 1987-88 campaign. He shot 53.5% from the field and nailed 84.1% of his free throws. He finished as the leading scorer in the league for the second straight season.

How many consecutive MVP awards did Michael Jordan win?

Five-time MVP Michael Jordan achieved consecutive MVPs on only one instance. He achieved this feat during the 1991 and the 1992 seasons. These seasons also marked his first two championships and first two Finals MVPs.

Did Michael Jordan ever win a DPOY and an MVP award in the same season?

The 1987-88 season was a complete bonanza for Jordan when he won the Defensive Player of the Year Award along with his first MVP Award.



Apart from Jordan, only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Hakeem Olajuwon have won the two awards in the same season.

When did Michael Jordan win his last MVP award?

During the 1997-98 season with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan grabbed his fifth and final MVP award. This was his last season with the Bulls and as had been the trend in his last three MVP seasons, he ended up with the NBA Finals MVP Award and the NBA Championship as well. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tops the list of NBA MVPs with six. Apart from him, Jordan and Bill Russell are the only athletes who have won the award five times.