How Much Are the Courtside Tickets to the 2024 NBA Finals?

For a basketball fan, few life experiences match the excitement of enjoying the NBA Finals with a courtside view. Even though celebrities primarily occupy the seats, fans also get a chance to book their spot. The tickets for the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics are up for grabs. So, let’s take a look at the different price categories for the first four games’ tickets and help you find a desirable spot.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2

There are two primary platforms where fans can get their tickets for the Finals, Ticketmaster and Seat Geek. TD Garden will host the first two games and the 19,580-seating capacity arena has a ton of exciting seats to offer for the fans. According to Ticketmaster, fans will be charged $17,000 for the courtside seats and $25,000 for baseline.

On Seat Geek, the VIP Row A seats are listed for $34,507, whereas $23,569 will be charged for seats next to the Scorers’ Table. The Game 2 seats are also up for grabs where Ticketmaster has listed the behind the announcers’ seat for $16,824. The seats next to the scorers are set at $28,128.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4

After the first two games at TD Garden, the Finals series will come to the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The home venue of the Mavericks is a slightly bigger arena that offers a 20,000-seating capacity for the fans. Since the Mavs are in the Finals after a long time, needless to say, it’ll be full to the brim. As for the tickets for Games 3 and 4, prices are competitively set.

Fans can get seats behind the VIP Row for $22,650, whereas the third-row tickets are set at $11,000 on Ticketmaster. On Seat Geek, the prices are a little higher comparatively. Fans can get the behind VIP Row tickets for $14,941 and the third-row tickets are up for $12,361.

The Game 4 tickets carry the highest price tag so far. The second-row baseline tickets on Ticketmaster are selling for $24,000 whereas Seat Geek has them listed at $23,791.

Luckily, these are only the prices for the best seats in the arena. For the fans who want to enjoy games without burning a hole through their pockets, there are tickets as low as $647 for Game 1 and $796 for Game 2. For Games 3 & 4, there are tickets available for $800 and $927 respectively.