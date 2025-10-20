How Much Did Kevin Durant Sacrifice In $90 Million Extension? Amen Thompson Reacts

Kevin Durant’s manager, Rich Kleiman, confirmed over the weekend that his client had signed a two-year extension with the Houston Rockets. That didn’t come as a surprise, but what did were the financial details. As it turns out, Durant could have earned a lot more.

Currently, the contract Durant signed during his time with the Phoenix Suns is still active, which means he’ll earn roughly $54 million in his debut Rockets season. It’s the figure he carried over to Texas while he got traded away from The Valley. But the focus was always going to be on how the future looked like for Durant.

The two-time NBA champ joined the Rockets because he believed in the team’s ability to compete, something he couldn’t do in Phoenix. Now 37, he wants to establish base at a team that can help him win that elusive third ring. Evidently, money isn’t first priority anymore.

Durant signed a two-year extension worth $90 million, which could have been $122 million for the same period. This means that the future Hall of Famer sacrificed $32 million, just to remain with the Rockets, who will now have more cap space, thanks to Durant accepting their offer.

Durant’s new teammate Amen Thompson, too, was surprised to hear that he put pen to paper on a deal worth below his max salary. “Generous guy,” he said in a presser when asked about Durant taking a pay-cut.

It’s clear Durant craves stability at this stage of his career. He’s 37, heading towards his final seasons, but is still balling at an elite level, and he wants to put that into good use, to show to himself and the league that he can win a ring without Stephen Curry or the Warriors.

As far as the Rockets fans are concerned, it’s a good sign that Durant is putting all his eggs on their basket. With Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and a talented young Rockets roster around him, Durant can surely be the leader the team needs to take them to the next step. It won’t be quick or easy. But that’s something Head Coach Ime Udoka always knew.

“We all knew it wasn’t a short-term thing. Hopefully he can finish his career here,” Udoka said about Durant.