Basketball

“Kawhi Leonard’s shot ultimately caused me another ring”: Draymond Green discusses the Klaw’s famous Game-7 shot against the Sixers, with Raptors’ All-Star Fred VanVleet

“Kawhi Leonard's shot ultimately caused me another ring”: Draymond Green discusses the Klaw's famous Game-7 shot against the Sixers with Raptors' All-Star Fred VanVleet
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"There was no guarantee that it was going to work and we figured it out": Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gives an insight into the super team culture of the NBA
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kawhi Leonard's shot ultimately caused me another ring”: Draymond Green discusses the Klaw's famous Game-7 shot against the Sixers with Raptors' All-Star Fred VanVleet
“Kawhi Leonard’s shot ultimately caused me another ring”: Draymond Green discusses the Klaw’s famous Game-7 shot against the Sixers, with Raptors’ All-Star Fred VanVleet

Draymond Green and Fred VanVleet go back in time to discuss the Kawhi Leonard shot…