How Old was Michael Jordan When He Retired? Exploring Why MJ Played For Wizards

February 14, 2022: Michael Jordan gets emotional during an ovation after player introductions in his return to the United Center in Chicago with the Wizards in 2002. – ZUMAm67_ 20220214_zaf_m67_048 Copyright: xCharlesxxCherneyx

Typically most NBA players retire only once, at the very end of their career. However, Bulls legend Michael Jordan didn’t retire once, or twice but three times. He took multiple leave of absence from the NBA during his 15-year career, and all were for different reasons. It all begins following his ninth season.

Ahead of the 1992-93 season, MJ’s father, James Jordan was killed in a botched robbery attempt. The news was extremely devastating for the star shooting guard. As a result, Jordan retired from basketball to pursue a baseball career. The reason was because his late father’s dream was for his son to be an MLB player.

Jordan earned a contract with the Chicago White Sox’s minor league affiliate, the Birmingham Barons. He spent the entire 1993-94 season focusing on baseball until he returned to basketball at the tail end of the 1994-95 season. Unfortunately, he never played a game in the majors during his break from the hardwood.

At the time of his return, Jordan was a three-time NBA champion. He played four more seasons with the Bulls, where he won another three rings in the form of a three-peat. His dominance over the competition solidified him as one of, if not, the greatest player the league has ever seen. However, Jordan would retire once more, due to the Bulls’ decision to blow up their roster following their 1998 NBA title. It seemed that Jordan had officially stepped away from the game. But that wasn’t the case.

Michael Jordan came out of retirement again in 2001

The six-time champion was away from the sport for three whole seasons following his second retirement. However, ahead of the 2001-02 season, Jordan shocked the NBA world by returning to the game with the Washington Wizards.

Jordan originally joined the Wizards’ front office and became a part owner in 2000. His involvement with the team remained off the court until he decided he wanted to return to basketball for his love for the game and hopes to improve the team.

“I am returning as a player to the game I love because during the last year and a half, as a member of Washington Wizards’ management, I enjoyed working with our players, and sharing my own experiences as a player,” Jordan said.

He was 38 years old at the time of his return and spent two seasons with the Wizards before ultimately calling it quits for good. Remarkably, Jordan played all 82 games in his final season to give fans an amazing experience during his farewell campaign.

There hasn’t been another polarizing figure such as Jordan to take as many breaks away from the game. Regardless, he made an impact in some way during each of his comebacks to the league.