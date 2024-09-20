How to Cancel NBA League Pass? Sadly, No Refund Option for 2024-25 Payment

The NBA preseason is about to start in two weeks. That will be followed by a fresh season of basketball. So, before the festivities, fans are getting ready to catch all the NBA action live.

Fans who are already subscribed to the NBA League Pass were recently charged for the new season. In case you don’t want to continue with your subscription for the season, we have a step-by-step solution for you to cancel your NBA League Pass. Unfortunately, the NBA League Pass doesn’t come with a refund option once the money is paid.

If you are a PC user, you can follow these steps to cancel your subscription:

Sign into your NBA Id on NBA.com. Go to My Account on Top Right side. Click on Manage Plan in the Subscription Section. Click ‘Cancel Subscription’. Click ‘Continue’. Click to a Cancel Reason. Go through the flow and confirm your cancellation. Confirm by clicking ‘Cancel Subscription’.

If you use iOS or Android to watch games, you can use the following steps to cancel your subscription:

Open the NBA App. Click on the Profile Icon (top right). Scroll Down to ‘Subscriptions’ in the ‘My Account’ Section. Click on Manage Subscription. Click on Manage Plan on the pop-up that opens. Click on Cancel Subscription and press Continue. Click on a Cancel Reason. Go through the flow and confirm your cancellation. Confirm by clicking ‘Cancel Subscription’.

Once again, it’s worth noting that there’s no provision to get a refund on cancelled subscriptions. As per the Subscriber Agreement, “ALL SALES ARE FINAL. WE DO NOT GIVE FULL OR PARTIAL REFUNDS FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS THAT YOU HAVE PURCHASED REGARDLESS OF THE BASIS FOR THE REFUND REQUEST.”

The NBA League Pass comes with different price plans for various customers. It costs $14.99 per month for ad supported streaming on a single device. For an ad free experience, customers need to pay $22.99 per month in League Pass Premium. If a fan only wishes to follow their favorite team, they can pay $13.99 per month for Team Pass.