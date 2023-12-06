“I Ain’t Going to Touch It”: Pelicans Guard Promises to Set Aside $500,000 Prize Money For Daughters if New Orleans Win In-Season Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado has a glorious purpose for the $500,000 that he might end up winning if his team wins the NBA’s first In-Season tournament. Speaking to Andscape, Alvarado claimed that he had no intention of touching the money anytime soon, and had already decided on a specific purpose for the half a million dollars.

The 25-year-old point guard initially claimed that his financial team was going to act as if he never got the amount. Alvarado revealed the news for the first time and said that he was already living his life. He wants to ensure that his three daughters, Nazanin, Brooklyn, and Aliyah Mecord do not have to struggle for anything in their lives.

“I ain’t struggling now. I’m blessed to be financially good. So why do I need to add that extra load? Let that grow and let them have it. I ain’t going to see it. I promise,” he said, before talking about his ‘good fortune.’

“I ain’t going to touch it. It’s a great opportunity to do that. A lot of people aren’t that fortunate, but I am. I just want this game to keep me blessed and I don’t want my kids to worry about nothing,” Alvarado said.

Hence, while a range of players, in the In-Season tournament, might have already planned how they will spend the money if they win it, Alvarado has a better purpose in mind. Of course, there are still three strong contenders that will join the Pelicans in Vegas for the final 3 matches of the competition. Hence, there are a range of fellow NBA stars looking to crush Alvarado’s dreams of saving up for his daughters.

Shaquille O’Neal believes NBA stars are fighting for $500,000, rather than the In-Season Tournament trophy

Speaking for TNT Sports, recently, Shaquille O’Neal questioned the value associated with the In-Season tournament. A potentially historic competition considering it is the first ever-iteration, Shaq still believes that the players involved are playing for the money, rather than the trophy, according to Euro Sport.

“This In-Season Tournament…they are not fighting for the trophy; they’re fighting for that $500,000. It’s very exciting what they’re doing but it ain’t about the trophy, it’s about each player getting that $500,000,” O’Neal claimed.

Something similar was joked about by none other than LeBron James, who produced a massive 31 points and 11 assists in the Lakers’ quarters matchup against the Phoenix Suns. James claimed that he and his teammates were going for the $500,000 that was on the line, and suggested that was all they were determined to get their hands on.

The lack of excitement over the NBA Cup surely suggests that the winners might be forced to take it home if the above claims are something to go by. Of course, they are not and were merely made jokingly.