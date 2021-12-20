“I didn’t even know who I was guarding”: Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers revealed he only knew 3 players from the Covid-ridden Brooklyn Nets roster

Brooklyn Nets were to host Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center, but the game stands canceled. Austin Rivers seems relieved by the news as the Nuggets guard wasn’t sure who he had to guard.

With the number of players in health and safety protocols increasing each day, the league is inching closer to suspension. Already 5 games have been canceled and several teams are shutting down practice facilities.

Brooklyn Nets are possibly the worst hit team due to Covid. Currently, they have their MVP, primary playmaker, and pretty much their entire starting lineup in quarantine. Kevin Durant was dropping 30 a night to retain the #1 seed, however, he entered the health and safety protocols Saturday night.

Nets acquired several players through hardship exemption. In addition, they decided to bring back Kyrie Irving part-time but he was also sidelined due to similar reasons. Although their matchup against Denver Nuggets is canceled, they will be without their MVP for at least a week.

Tonight’s game at Brooklyn has been postponed due to health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/J7ovgN6pnk — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 19, 2021

Austin Rivers says Denver Nuggets needed a whole new scouting report for the Brooklyn Nets

In an IG live prior to the Sunday night matchup, Austin Rivers took a shot at the Covid-ridden Brooklyn Nets. At the time he was unaware the game was about to get canceled. He revealed what it was like for the coaching staff to make game plans against players they’d never heard of.

Austin Rivers on his IG live right now: “You should’ve seen the Nets team that we were playing tonight. Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, Cam Thomas were the only ones we knew.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 19, 2021

The Denver Nuggets guard only knew Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, and Cam Thomas on the current Nets Roster. Nets had to sign several players on 10-day contracts to meet the minimum requirement of 8 players. As a result, Auston Rivers wasn’t sure about his assignment on defense for the night.

“We had to do a whole new scouting report … I didn’t even know who I was guarding. I was guarding anonymous,” Rivers added. He is currently averaging 4.3 points on 36.8% FG this season. His contribution in rebounds and assists is negligible. However, playoffs heroics last year, especially against Portland Trail Blazers have kept him in rotation.

