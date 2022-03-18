“I didn’t like the nickname Flash at first”: Dwyane Wade reveals his initial distaste for the name Flash given to him by Shaq

Heat legend Dwyane Wade did not like the nickname Flash when Shaquille O’Neal gave it to him during their 3-year run in South Beach.

Retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is considered to be one of the greatest players of all time not only in Miami‘s franchise history but in league history as well. He brought the Heat their first-ever championship in 2006 against Dirk Nowitzki’s Dallas Mavericks. Wade won the Finals MVP for the historic run alongside Shaquille O’Neal.

He seamlessly took the backseat upon LeBron‘s arrival for more championships. D-Wade understood his role and made it easy for 3 stars to co-exist without any friction. Miami made 4 consecutive trips to the finals and won 2 titles during that time. He spent pretty much his entire career in South Beach and the Dade County was renamed to Wade County in his honor.

Also Read: “I’m not famous, I’m just a crossing guard!”: Utah Jazz legend, Adrian Dantley, got a job as a crossing guard for health benefits despite being one of the greatest scorers of all time

Dwyane Wade later realized why Shaq named him ‘The Flash’

After a fallout with Kobe Bryant Shaq signed with the Miami Heat. This was around the time Dwyane Wade was emerging as a young star. Wade took a massive leap after his rookie season and the addition of a vet like Shaq happened at the right moment.

However, in conversation with Kevin Garnett D-Wade reveals that it was hard for him initially. O’Neal was a superstar and he demanded attention on and off the court. Miami Heat was not used to this, especially Dwyane Wade.

Shaq gave him the nickname ‘Flash’ and Wade had some qualms about it initially. But he soon understood why Shaq called him ‘The Flash”.

“When he gave it to me, I didn’t like it at first.” 😂@DwyaneWade reflects on when he and @SHAQ joined forces and the birth of his ‘Flash’ nickname. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ykq7G8NYZJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2019

“When he gave it to me I didn’t like it first. But he told the media and it started catching on. And I started to see what he saw. I was like ‘Man I am fast’. Then I bought into it.”

O’Neal was traded to Phoenix Suns after three seasons when his decline became apparent. He is now with the TNT crew and hosts Inside the NBA. Dwyane Wade appears on the show frequently and the two share a great bond even after retirement.

Also Read: “I wanted to knock out either Magic Johnson or Larry Bird and it worked out perfectly”: Michael Jordan discussed his struggle of being compared to the Lakers and Celtics greats