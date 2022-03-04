“I feel better than winning a championship”: When Kobe Bryant revealed how winning the Oscars was a better feeling than winning an NBA ring

Back in 2018, Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for his animated film “Dear Basketball”. The 5-time NBA camp revealed that winning the Oscar was better than a title.

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest icons the sporting world has been privileged to witness. After dedicating uncountable hours in the gym, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Black Mamba really reached the pinnacle of the game at the end of his career.

Bean had a work ethic unlike any others and had a crazy obsession with perfecting his craft. The sheer competitive spirit he possessed and his fixation to be the best at any given point is what helped him set apart from the rest of the superstars.

Over his 20-year career, the 6-foot-6 guard built up quite a ridiculously long list of achievements – 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, won 2 scoring titles, an MVP, 5 championships, and 2 finals MVP.

A couple of years post his retirement, Kobe actually won an Oscar award for his short animated film “Dear Basketball”.

“What in the hell?! This is not supposed to happen”: Kobe Bryant on winning the Oscar

Several players tend to enjoy their life lavishly after hanging up their boots. However, Kobe was built differently. The man dedicated several hours in order to create an inspiring animated film and ended up winning an Oscar!

According to Bryant, winning the Academy Award of Merit was better than winning an NBA championship ring. Days after winning the prestigious trophy, the Mamba disclosed it on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”:

Kimmel: “I love that you’re carrying it (the Oscar award) around.

Kobe: “I mean what in the hell!? This is not supposed to happen. I’m supposed to play basketball, you know.”

Kimmel: “What’s better – an Oscar or NBA championship ring?”

Kobe: An Oscar man.

Kobe Bryant was a winner, on the court and off the hardwood.