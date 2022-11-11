“I Hear That You’re Retiring? Thank Goodness!”: Michael Jordan Was Over the Moon Upon Hearing of Larry Bird’s Retirement

In the 1980s, the Eastern Conference had some of the strongest teams in the NBA. Teams like the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

However, none were scarier than the Chicago Bulls led by Michael Jordan, and Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics. Two of the greatest teams in league history.

Jordan and Bird were a constant threat to each other in the East. As such, MJ couldn’t help but be happy and thank The Hick from French Lick when he finally retired.

Michael Jordan was glad to see Larry Bird retire after all the sad memories the Celtics great left him

Basketball in the 1980s was dominated by two names, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. The two were nigh unstoppable and Bird in particular was a major roadblock for some of the more talented teams in the league.

Like the Chicago Bulls, a franchise that would go on to dominate the 90s led by none other than the GOAT, Michael Jordan. A man who was visibly happy to see Larry Legend finally leave the league.

Jordan had a lot of sad memories on the account of Bird. After all, the two met on the court 24 times, with Larry coming away with a 23-11 winning record, including a 6-0 record in the Playoffs.

It’s no wonder MJ was overjoyed. He may have taken over the NBA, but it certainly wasn’t when the Legend was around.

Jordan and Bird faced each other outside the NBA as well in several McDonald’s commercials

MJ and Bird may have been rivals in the NBA, but it also extended outside of it as well. The two even faced off against each other in some of the most entertaining McDonald’s commercials of all time.

It truly was a wonderful time in the league. Two legends whose legacies will carry on for ages.

