“I hope to stay effective in the NBA for 10 years”: Stephen Curry has humongously exceeded the expectations that the Warriors superstar set for himself as a rookie

There are many admirable qualities about Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, but it’s his humility that makes him particularly lovable.

If there’s one great quality in a human being that resonates with everyone, it’s humility. There’s a proverb in India that roughly translates to ‘The louder the vessel, the emptier it is’. And it holds true for a lot of bluster that is pretty common with the alpha male sports culture.

In the midst of this kind of revolution, Steph presented a breath of fresh air after his rapid emergence. Curry was obviously going to be a great shooter in pro basketball, but nobody foresaw him becoming the undisputed GOAT shooter.

Despite all of this, the Stephster keeps his head on the ground and always counts his blessings. He makes sure to represent his community as honorably as possible wherever he is. But above all, he is humble beyond measure.

It’s not something to be said often about superstars, but they’re usually not very relatable. In breaking this trend, Steph has also allowed other sports stars to break that particular mould. Giannis, for instance, is much the same way – humble and grounded.

Stephen Curry set very humble expectations of himself as a rookie entering the NBA

The NBA’s YouTube channel recently re-uploaded an interview clip from 2009. Stephen Curry had just been drafted by the Warriors at the time, and this was during a particularly bad time in their franchise’s history.

It makes sense, therefore, that Steph was grounded in the way he responded when asked where he saw himself in a decade’s time:

“(In) 10 years, I wanna be known as a true professional. A guy that played the game the right way. Hopefully (I’ll) still be in the league and still effective in the league. There’s not many people that last double-digit years. So it starts now, building the foundation for later on down the road.”

Needless to say, Steph has exceeded his own expectations from himself by about as big a margin as he can. The Chef has led the Warriors from the doldrums of the lottery to dynasty status, largely by himself.