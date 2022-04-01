Basketball

“Jaylen Brown and I have had way more success than we haven’t”: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum has absolute confidence in the Jays duo, tells Draymond Green they can win a championship

"Jaylen Brown and I have had way more success than we haven't": Celtics' Jayson Tatum has absolute confidence in the Jays duo, tells Draymond Green they can win a championship
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
When Vince McMahon and John Madden worked together for the first and the last time.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jaylen Brown and I have had way more success than we haven't": Celtics' Jayson Tatum has absolute confidence in the Jays duo, tells Draymond Green they can win a championship
“Jaylen Brown and I have had way more success than we haven’t”: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum has absolute confidence in the Jays duo, tells Draymond Green they can win a championship

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum talks to Draymond Green about Jaylen Brown and himself, believes the duo…