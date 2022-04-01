“Jaylen Brown and I have had way more success than we haven’t”: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum has absolute confidence in the Jays duo, tells Draymond Green they can win a championship

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum talks to Draymond Green about Jaylen Brown and himself, believes the duo can accomplish a lot together

The NBA season is about to come to an end, and the finish is all set to be exciting. There are teams that have risen up in the second half of the season. At the same time, there are teams that have fallen during the same. After a rocky start to the season, the Boston Celtics have made a huge jump in the latter half of the season.

With Jayson Tatum leading the team, the Boston Celtics improved from a 23-24 start to the season, going to a 47-30 record currently. Tatum has been averaging 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists this season. Jaylen Brown has been incredible as well. He’s been averaging 23.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.

With the Jays leading the Celtics, they ascended to the first seed in the East a few days ago. Currently, they sit on the 3rd seed, just 2 games behind the top-seeded Miami Heat. This week Jayson Tatum was on the Draymond Green show, where he discussed things from Jaylen Brown to Coach K, to the stellar Celtics’ turnaround this season.

Jayson Tatum believes Jaylen Brown and him can win championships together

The NBA is a tough league to make it to, and it only gets tougher once you get there. Winning a championship in the NBA is not an easy thing. Each year, 30 teams, with over 450 players compete for the trophy, with only one team winning the ultimate honor.

When Jayson Tatum got drafted by the Celtics, they had just been to the ECF, falling short at the hands of LeBron James and the Cavs. Fate repeated itself in Tatum’s rookie season. During the Bubble, they made it to the ECF again, falling short to Jimmy Butler and his Heat. Last year, they were eliminated by Kevin Durant and his Nets in the first round.

Since then, there have been many questions about the future of this duo. However, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown don’t have any such questions. Talking to Draymond Green, Tatum shares how the duo has had more success than they’ve seen failure. In the 4 years they’ve been together, they’ve made it to the Conference Finals twice already, and they’re not even at their peak yet.

“I just turned 24, JB is only 25. We still not as good as we gon’ be.” The best is yet to come for @jaytatum0, @FCHWPO, and the @Celtics 📈 pic.twitter.com/WWbsmGzy4l — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 1, 2022

Well, I totally believe Tatum here. The duo isn’t even in its mid-20s, and both of them are displaying excellence. They’ve only gotten better each year. If they manage to stay together, they can surely bring some titles to the city of Boston.