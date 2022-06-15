“I only notice the championship banners and think about adding more”: When Kobe Bryant revealed to James Corden why he doesn’t get distracted by a star-studded crowd

Kobe Bryant had a rather amusing answer for James Corden when asked about getting distracted by star-studded crowds in the arenas.

Kobe Bryant is easily one of the best basketball players to ever grace the NBA. The Black Mamba will always be known as one of the most impactful players to step on the hardwood.

Bean not only inspired an entire generation of athletes but also managed to implant his famous “Mamba Mentality” way of life, in the minds of his millions of fans.

Kobe surely had one of the best careers during his era, with one overly-stacked resume after the conclusion of his 20-year-long career. His unparalleled work ethic and strive to be the best at any moment is what set him apart from the rest.

“When I’m playing, I’m by my business”: Kobe Bryant

In an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”, host James Corden asked Bryant if he would’ve gotten distracted had he seen Rihanna and Cara Delevingne in the crowd. Kobe answered Corden:

“I got to be honest. No. I gotta be honest. Listen man, when I’m playing, I’m by my business. Oh yeah, I’m by my business. The only thing I notice before every game is I look up at the championship banners and think about ‘add more’. That’s it.”

Indeed, while playing, Bryant was always locked in and didn’t really listen to much outside noise. One classic example of this is the time when the 18-time All-Star blatantly ignored Chris Rock, arguably the funniest man in the world, with his entire focus on the game.

Not reacting to trash-talk or letting the crowd get to his head was one of the biggest reasons why Kobe was able to be one of the most accomplished players ever.

