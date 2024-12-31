“I Realize Why Paul Pierce Be Hating”: Derrick Rose Reflects on His Iconic 36 Point Rookie Playoff Debut

After wrapping up a Rookie of the Year-worthy regular season, Derrick Rose elevated his performance during the 2009 playoffs. Even though the Chicago Bulls ended up suffering a first-round series loss against the Boston Celtics, Rose left every basketball enthusiast in awe with his 36-point playoff debut.

Reflecting on his first game ever in the postseason, D-Rose revealed his mentality. Taking the advice of his agent at the time, the point guard decided to approach the game as though it was just another ordinary regular season game.

“I remember talking to my agent at the time and him telling me to go out and try to play game one as if it was a regular game. Now, looking back at it, it’s like, bro, I don’t know how I was able to be so poised while I was playing during big moments and like, especially late in the game,” Rose told Joakim Noah.

The 2011 NBA MVP’s incredible performance helped the Illinois side secure a 105-103 victory. But Paul Pierce’s crucial missed free throw had a larger role to play in the Bulls’ win.

With the Celtics trailing by 1 point and less than 3 seconds left in regulation, Noah delivered a hard foul on Pierce. The forward made his first free throw but missed the second, ultimately forcing the game into overtime.

In hindsight, Rose looks at this pivotal moment as a turning point for himself and his team.

“I realize why Paul Pierce be hating cause he missed that free throw… Him missing that free throw kind of birthed all of our careers,” Rose said.

The Celtics managed to bounce back and secure the series, but it was not as easy a task as they had imagined it to be. With Kevin Garnett sidelined, the Bulls pushed the series to a thrilling seven games.

Despite suffering a 3-4 series defeat, Derrick Rose and co. solidified their status as a rising powerhouse in the Eastern Conference. Though they never captured the Larry O’Brien trophy, Tom Thibodeau’s squad remained a formidable side for years to come.