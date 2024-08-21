“I See Why We Lost 24 Games”: When Kobe Bryant Trash-Talked Lakers Teammates During Practice

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jeremy Lin (17, left) talks to guard Kobe Bryant (24) during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 127-104. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Being Kobe Bryant’s teammate was arduous. The Lakers icon was unforgiving during practices and expected everyone to adhere to his high standards. Any player who didn’t was on the receiving end of a verbal assault as Jeremy Lin learned firsthand in 2014.

In a clip from a Lakers’ practice session from 2014 posted by X user Legend Z, Bryant is seen guarding the young star on the perimeter and badgering him about lacking the killer instinct to get past him. The Lakers legend then directed him to shoot the ball, which made him take an ill-advised jumper. The veteran then called him out for succumbing to his trash-talk and shooting the ball. He said,

“You[Lin] ain’t got s**t on me. Go ahead shoot, shoot. [After Lin misses] Motherf**ker can’t even get ready to shoot. F**ker didn’t even want to shoot that s**t. Talked his a*s right into that bulls**t. F**ker don’t want no problems with me.”

Later, Lin committed a turnover which further infuriated Bryant. He likened the guard’s effort to sleepwalking. He then compared his mindset to toilet paper brand Charmin’ whose tagline is “Ultra Soft.” He yelled,

“That motherf**ker is sleeping out here. Motherf**ker soft like Charmin’ out this motherf**ker.”

At the end of practice, the Lakers superstar made his disdain apparent by cursing out the rest of the roster. He also launched a verbal tirade against then-Lakers general manager Mitch Kupchak for not putting together enough talent around him and stomped out of practice. Before leaving, he said,

“Is this the type of s**t that go on when I am not in practice, now I see why we lost goddamn 24 games. F**king soft like charmin’. F**king soft like s**t… I’m supposed to practice to get better, Mitch, I’m supposed to practice to get better.”

FULL Audio Of Kobe Bryant Getting Heated At Jeremy Lin In 2014: “You ain’t got sh*t on me… F*cker don’t want no problems with me” pic.twitter.com/bxzlw1yOdj — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) August 21, 2024

Bryant had played only six games the previous season and the Lakers finished 27-55. He came into the 2014-15 campaign expecting the team to return to contention. But through their first 31 games, they were 9-22, leaving the veteran guard frustrated.

He believed that his near year-long absence had softened the roster and took it upon himself to pull them up to their level. It didn’t work as the Lakers finished the year 21-61. The following year was Bryant’s last in the NBA.

The clip gave a glimpse into how difficult life could be for the five-time NBA champion’s teammates if they slacked off. It may come off as sinister and unnecessary. However, his intensity helped him forge a Hall of Fame career, a distinction no player on that 2014-15 roster will likely earn.