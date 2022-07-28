“I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve”: Dwight Howard believes he’s a Hall of Famer

Veteran center Dwight Howard believes he is a Hall of Famer and will get his due one day.

The 1st pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Dwight Howard, was touted to be the next big thing. The former Magic rookie came straight into the league from high school, forgoing college. A former Slam Dunk Contest champion, Howard exhibited unreal athleticism with his 6″10′ frame.

In his first 10-years in Orlando, Howard had already established himself as a top-tier superstar. One of his most notable achievements includes carrying Magic to the 2009 Finals. D-12 is the only player in NBA history to win the DPOY award 3-times in a row from 2009-11.

Post finishing as runner-up in the 2011 MVP race, Howard’s career looked in jeopardy as he suffered from a herniated disc the following season. Nonetheless, Howard would make his return from surgery, requesting a trade, landing him in LA with the Lakers.

D-12 was never the same post his back injury witnessing a significant decline in his athleticism. Nevertheless, Howard already had a decorated resume, making him a future Hall of Famer.

Dwight Howard hopes to get his due someday.

In what many believe, Howard has been a target of politics in the league. The former Olympic gold medalist’s feuds with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant did have a bearing on his career. Post his Magic tenure, Howard was passed from one team to another in the league.

D-12 shares a special relationship with the Lakers, having 3-stints with the franchise, which includes the 2020 Bubble championship. Entering his 19th season, Howard believes he’s a Hall of Famer, hoping to get his due someday.

Dwight Howard believes he is a Hall of Famer: “It’s not up to me. But I think one day I’ll get the recognition that I deserve. Until then I’m going to continue to get better, continue to smile and continue to enjoy life.” – Via Scoop B Radio pic.twitter.com/NNGRqHT7GU — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) July 27, 2022

Sadly, Howard didn’t find himself on the NBA’s recently released 75th-anniversary team. The 36-year-old accounted for one of the biggest snubs on the list. Many believed the veteran was a target of politics, something he concurred with as well. Hopefully, Howard shall get his due soon.

