“I Took out $150,000 and Paid That Off”: When Shaquille O’Neal’s First NBA Paycheck Fixed his Parents’ Poor Financial Decisions

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the richest men in sports. With a net worth of $400 million, Big Diesel earned his millions through a variety of platforms. First as an NBA superstar, then as a businessman, and now as an NBA analyst on Inside the NBA.

His first paycheck came in his rookie season with the Orlando Magic. Having been drafted first overall in the 1992 NBA Draft, Shaq made the big bucks, pocketing $3 million in his first year as a pro. However, the first thing he spent his money on differed from that of your average player.

Normally, most superstars buy a house, or a car, or invest their earnings. But, Shaq is cut from a different cloth. His first order of business was to settle his parents’ debt, as he took out $150,000 to pay it off.

There can be no denying that Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players in NBA history. But, he may not have ascended the heights he has if it were not for his parents.

Both his mother, Lucille O’Neal, and his stepfather, Phillip Harrison were integral to his development as a player, and more importantly as a human being. Something he is eternally grateful for.

Well, Shaq showcased his gratitude when he got his first paycheck from the Orlando Magic. As he revealed in his book, Shaq Uncut, The Big Aristotle took out $150,000 and paid off all the debts his parents had. Fixing their poor financial decisions.

“The first thing I did was take care of some matters on the home front. Both my mom and my dad had terrible credit, so I took out $150,000 and paid that off. I’m rich. I can do these things.”

My hero is my mom. She’s my hero every day, not just on Mother’s Day! Let me know who your heroes are with #ShareMyHero @JCPenney #jcppartner pic.twitter.com/BTM1d6Cqzk — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 9, 2020

A wonderful gesture from Shaq for some incredibly wonderful people. But, then again, it was always his plan to take care of his parents once he made it big. A dream he held from a young age.

Shaq was motivated to be the best so that he could buy his mother a house

Paying off their debts is just one of the many things Shaquille O’Neal did for his parents once he became an NBA superstar. Taking care of them was always in his plans, especially when it comes to his mother.

After all, it was seeing the woman that raised him stare longingly at a house that motivated him to become the best. All so that he could buy her one of her own.

Shaq truly is an amazing human being. One that gave people nightmares on the court, but also improved the lives of those around him off it.