“I Was At Home Chilling”: Donte DiVincenzo Claims ‘New Offense New City’ Led To Slow Start

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after making a shot against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Target Center.

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after making a shot against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Donte DiVincenzo getting shipped to Minnesota in the off-season wasn’t a move that many people saw coming. It seemed decent enough on paper, but when reality set in, analysts and fans claimed the Knicks had fleeced the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. DiVincenzo started slowly in a new setting, but he’s found his groove and is starting to ball out for Chris Finch’s side.

After a 26-point performance during the Wolves‘ win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Villanova alum spoke to the media about how he initially struggled to get used to playing in a different system. He also joked about giving himself a grace period to get used to his new teammates and said,

“It’s a new offense, new city, new everything… I was at home chillin’. Next thing ya know I’m on a flight going to Minnesota.”

To be fair, he does seem to have a point. After barely cracking double-digit scores in his first two and a half months with Minnesota, DiVincenzo is now averaging 16.8 points over his last 6 games. He shot 26.7% from three in October and 34.3% in November. But December was the turning point for the shooting guard and he’s now shooting nearly 41% for the month.

He also deserved the benefit of the doubt, seeing how he had a career year with the Knicks last year. After reading the playoffs, DiVincenzo secured a starting role for himself because of injuries, and despite the heartbreaking game 7 loss to the Pacers, Donte had a stellar performance, putting up 39 points on 9 threes made.

DiVincenzo’s spacing ability and his quick hands-on defense make him an asset the Wolves desperately need, as they’ve had a poor season after last year’s Conference Finals appearance. They’re 17-14, but their 3-game win streak has finally seen them get a significant gap above the .500 mark.

Replacing KAT is a tough task, and the Wolves aren’t asking that of DiVincenzo. But his skillset is also unique, and with Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards being paint-dominant players, Donte DiVincenzo’s upturn in form couldn’t have come at a better time for the TWolves.

