‘I’d talk crazy trash to Kobe Bryant’: When Robert Sacre went head-to-head with the Lakers legend during practice sessions

Kobe Bryant was one of the most feared players ever. However, his former teammate Robert Sacre was not afraid to trash-talk him in practice!

In his 20 seasons in the NBA, the Black Mamba was a dominant force on the court. He was an unstoppable force, leading the Lakers to the playoffs in 16 consecutive seasons.

A five-time NBA Champion, Kobe Bryant was both loved and feared by his teammates and opponents alike. This was primarily due to his fearlessness and ability to score at will.

Kobe retired in 2016 averaging 25 points, five rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He is arguably one of the greatest of all time and has inspired both athletes and the regular masses alike!

Everyone who met and got to play with Bryant was in awe of his personality and skill. One teammate even tried getting in his head by trash-talking him during practice.

Today we remember Kobe Bryant. Here’s a great story from former teammate Robert Sacre. pic.twitter.com/R3FgcmIL4d — Locked On NBA (@LockedOnNBAPods) January 26, 2021

Robert Sacre talked a lot of trash during practice sessions with Kobe Bryant

From 2012 to 2016, Robert Sacre played for the LA Lakers. During his time there, Sacre had the honor of playing alongside Kobe Bryant in his last four seasons as a professional basketballer.

He wasn’t the most productive player on the roster, but both fans and teammates alike appreciated the electricity and personality he added from the bench. He was even considered to be a decent trash-talker.

In fact, Sacre even brought the same energy to practice sessions, where he admitted he would try and get into Kobe’s head by trash-talking the Laker legend.

It’s safe to say that Kobe dealt with Sacre with ease during practice. Nevertheless, it is interesting to note just how huge an impression Bryant had on his teammates.

Especially since an underrated trash-talker like Sacre fondly remembers the practice sessions with him.