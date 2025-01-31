“If He Would’ve Gotten LeBron James, NBA Would’ve Been Over”: Dwight Howard on Isaiah Stewart’s Outburst against Lakers Forward

Dwight Howard looked back at Isaiah Stewart’s infamous meltdown against LeBron James during a 2021 game at Little Caesars Arena. The veteran center declared that Commissioner Adam Silver would have shut the NBA down if the Detroit Pistons big man had got hold of the Lakers superstar.

Advertisement

“If he would’ve gotten to LeBron, the NBA would’ve been over. They would’ve cancelled the whole NBA. Breaking news: Commissioner has shut the NBA off…LeBron James is out indefinitely for life,” Howard said on Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

Dwight Howard believes Isaiah Stewart isn’t playing the right sport “Isaiah Stewart need to go play for the Lions … put him a helmet on.” pic.twitter.com/DlDM3tVeUb — 7PM in Brooklyn (@7PMinBrooklyn) January 30, 2025

The former Orlando Magic center was referring to a Lakers-Pistons contest from three years ago that was held in Detroit. With nine minutes and 18 seconds left in the third quarter of the game, the play came to a screeching halt after LeBron James elbowed Stewart in the side of his right eye. The second-year Pistons forward couldn’t compose himself after the incident and decided to rush toward the Lakers superstar to retaliate.

Multiple players and support staff had to contain Stewart with blood pouring from the side of his eye. But the young forward still managed to push through and make multiple runs in the direction of LeBron. A handful of Pistons players and coaching staff struggled to hold back the raging forward.

As a Lakers big man, Howard also had the responsibility to protect LeBron. But he was in no mood to stand in front of a raging Stewart.

“And y’all gonna say, ‘Dwight if he get close, you gotta go get him.’ What? He got it, brah! Ain’t nobody finna fight him. I’m too old for this sh*t. And he fighting through security, he jumping through everybody,” Howard added.

The 39-year-old then suggested a career switch for Stewart after witnessing his ability to power through a sea of bodies. “Isaiah Stewart need to go play for the [Detroit] Lions. He in the wrong sport…put him a helmet on, he don’t even need shoulder pads…and tell him to get the quarterback,” the eight-time All-Star hilariously added.

Howard’s jest at Stewart’s expense came as the 23-year-old had another fallout on Wednesday. He was ejected from the Pistons’ road game against the Indiana Pacers after shoving Thomas Bryant into the ground with a shoulder bump. The offense was judged to be a flagrant violation after review.

So Stewart might consider Howard’s offer of looking into a career in football, since he is already doing similar things on the basketball court.