“If my NBA career cuts short, I’ll go play golf”: When Michael Jordan dished on how it’s easy for him to give 110% night in and night out

Michael Jordan talked about how he wasn’t afraid of burning out when giving it his all night in and night out in the NBA.

Michael Jordan knew he was going to be the best player on the Chicago Bulls the moment he stepped foot on NBA hardwood. With guys like Orlando Woolridge and an aging George Gervin on his team in his first few years in the league, it was clear that MJ would have to carry them night in and night out.

Of course, events like the 1987 NBA Draft took place, bestowing players like Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen onto Jordan but it was clear that MJ was still the go-to guy for the Chicago Bulls. It’s hard to argue with 6 Finals MVPs when taking about who ‘the guy’ was for a particular team.

The example Michael Jordan set out during every game was equally as important as the kind of game he had as well. ‘His Airness’ said that he would never ask his teammates to do something that he never did or was willing to do.

That is the ultimate sign of a great leader in sports or any facet of life.

Michael Jordan on how he gives 110% every night.

Michael Jordan has a career average of 38.3 minutes played per game with two of those seasons having him play over 40 minutes a night. It should also be noted that the 6x champ was out on the court for 37 night minutes a night in his final season in the NBA at the age of 40.

This is a testament to how great of an example Michael set for his teammate both in his mid-20s and his early 40s. Regardless of the team that surrounded him, Jordan went out and balled out to the best of his abilities for both the Bulls and the Wizards.

When asked about potential burnout, this is what Jordan had to say:

“When I play, I play hard all the time. It’s no ‘turn it on here, turn it off there’. It’s 110% all the time so if I burn out, I burn out. It means my career is short, I’ll go play golf. In my whole life, I never pace myself, it’s all just, ‘go out and do your best.’”

https://youtube.com/shorts/tjvP8Fwl2As?feature=share