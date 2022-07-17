“I’m a master of marketing”: 7-foot Shaquille O’Neal’s uncanny response to past feud with Kobe Bryant

Marketing guru Shaquille O’Neal states his reported rift with former teammate Kobe Bryant was a gimmick to remain in the public eye.

With an estimated net worth of $400M, Shaquille O’Neal is a leading example for athletes on how to invest their money wisely. One of the most dominant forces to ever step on the hardwood, the Big Diesel found equal if not more success in the business world, having built an empire for himself.

The Hall of Famer is one of the most marketable celebrities in America, present on the packaging of umpteen FMCG products. Having investments in an array of industries like tech, hospitality, FMCG, and clothing, Shaq is one of the savviest businessmen in the sporting world.

The four-time champion is also a co-panelist on the award-winning show Inside the NBA. As good friend Charles Barkley once hilariously mocked the Big Aristotle saying,

“You can’t turn on the TV without seeing fat a** Shaq everywhere!”

Speaking of Shaq’s marketing skills, the former seven-foot center made an odd revelation off-late during an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

When asked what caused the reported dislike between him and the late Kobe Bryant, the Diesel replied, It’s called marketing.

“Cause that’s what I intended for, it’s called marketing”: Shaquille O’Neal on his reported feud with Kobe Bryant.

Arguably one of the greatest duos of all time, Shaq and Kobe played 8-seasons together, finding stupendous success. The legendary duo had their shares of ups and downs that included 6-Finals appearances and a 3-peat. Two strongly opinionated individuals, Shaq and Kobe, did have a fair share of ups and downs during their dynastic run with the Lakers.

In what many believed, the Black Mamba caused Shaq’s ouster from the team as he felt the seven-foot center had lost the hunger to win. On the other hand, the former Magic rookie often threw shots at the Lakers guard for his solo nature of playing.

Nevertheless, in due course of time, the two multiple-time champions would settle their differences. In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, when asked to reflect upon the downtime in their relationship, Shaq had the following to say.

“Cause that’s what I intended for, it’s called marketing. I’m a master of marketing, I know how to get you to look at me. Even now, I’ll say some stuff, just to say it, just cause I know you’re gonna react, Marketing 101,” concluded Shaq.

At the time, Shaq might have indulged in some slander for publicity, but there is no denying that the two legends had their rough days.

